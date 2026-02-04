10 All Blacks for Crusaders against the Blues in final pre-season clash

The Crusaders have named two teams to take on the Blues in their final pre-season hitout at Takapuna Rugby Club at Onewa Domain.

They have named 10 All Blacks to take the field over the two 40-minute halves, with George Bell, Ethan Blackadder, Kyle Preston, Leicester Fainga’anuku and captain David Havili playing the first half, with George Bower, Christian Lio-Willie, Noah Hotham, Braydon Ennor and Sevu Reece playing the second.

Halfback Noah Hotham will play his first game since fracturing his leg against the Springboks in Wellington for the All Blacks, forming a partnership with Taha Kemara in the second half.

Another player of note is young gun Oli Mathis, who will start at openside in the second half, while Chay Fihaki will play fullback.

Fainga’anuku has been named to play left wing, with much anticipation he would be used as a midfielder on his return to New Zealand.

Crusaders First Half XV

1. Finlay Brewis

2. George Bell

3. Seb Calder

4. Antonio Shalfoon

5. Jamie Hannah

6. Dom Gardiner

7. Ethan Blackadder

8. Johnny Lee

9. Kyle Preston

10. Rivez Reihana

11. Leicester Fainga’anuku

12. David Havili (C)

13. Nic Sauira

14. Jae Broomfield

15. James White

Reserves:

Sam Hainsworth Fa’aofo

Louie Chapman

Crusaders Second Half XV

1. George Bower

2. Manumaua Letiu

3. Kershawl Sykes-Martin

4. Tahlor Cahill

5. Xavier Saifoloi

6. Corey Kellow

7. Oli Mathis

8. Christian Lio-Willie (C)

9. Noah Hotham

10. Taha Kemara

11. Kurtis Macdonald

12. Toby Bell

13. Braydon Ennor

14. Sevu Reece

15. Chay Fihaki

Reserves:

Sam Hainsworth Fa’aofo

Louie Chapman