Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
36 - 14
FT
10 - 36
FT
U20
19 - 16
FT
U20
18 - 15
FT
48 - 7
FT
50 - 21
FT
U20
38 - 38
FT
HSBC SVNS 2026
Perth
Thursday
14:00
Super Rugby Pacific

10 All Blacks for Crusaders against the Blues in final pre-season clash

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 22: David Havili of the Crusaders leads the team out during the round six Super Rugby Pacific match between Blues and Crusaders at Eden Park, on March 22, 2025, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

The Crusaders have named two teams to take on the Blues in their final pre-season hitout at Takapuna Rugby Club at Onewa Domain.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have named 10 All Blacks to take the field over the two 40-minute halves, with George Bell, Ethan Blackadder, Kyle Preston, Leicester Fainga’anuku and captain David Havili playing the first half, with George Bower, Christian Lio-Willie, Noah Hotham, Braydon Ennor and Sevu Reece playing the second.

Halfback Noah Hotham will play his first game since fracturing his leg against the Springboks in Wellington for the All Blacks, forming a partnership with Taha Kemara in the second half.

Video Spacer

Evan Roos previews the big North-South derby

Video Spacer

Evan Roos previews the big North-South derby

Another player of note is young gun Oli Mathis, who will start at openside in the second half, while Chay Fihaki will play fullback.

Fainga’anuku has been named to play left wing, with much anticipation he would be used as a midfielder on his return to New Zealand.

Crusaders First Half XV

1. Finlay Brewis
2. George Bell
3. Seb Calder
4. Antonio Shalfoon
5. Jamie Hannah
6. Dom Gardiner
7. Ethan Blackadder
8. Johnny Lee
9. Kyle Preston
10. Rivez Reihana
11. Leicester Fainga’anuku
12. David Havili (C)
13. Nic Sauira
14. Jae Broomfield
15. James White

Reserves:

Sam Hainsworth Fa’aofo
Louie Chapman

Crusaders Second Half XV

1. George Bower
2. Manumaua Letiu
3. Kershawl Sykes-Martin
4. Tahlor Cahill
5. Xavier Saifoloi
6. Corey Kellow
7. Oli Mathis
8. Christian Lio-Willie (C)
9. Noah Hotham
10. Taha Kemara
11. Kurtis Macdonald
12. Toby Bell
13. Braydon Ennor
14. Sevu Reece
15. Chay Fihaki

ADVERTISEMENT

Reserves:

Sam Hainsworth Fa’aofo
Louie Chapman

Create your ticketing account and unlock presale access for Rugby World Cup 2027 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Big name missing as Italy announce key squad changes for Ireland clash

2

Bulls move on Le Roux as Bath contract talks end

1
3

Four players added to England squad as Borthwick fills injury gaps

6
4

France star withdrawn from squad ahead of Wales trip

10
5

12-year wait ended as major World Ranking change lands

27
6

Springbok Kurt-Lee Arendse to leave South Africa once again

7

Steve Borthwick injury update suggests Calcutta Cup selection dilemma

10
8

Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

110

Comments

3 Comments
S
SM 4 days ago

Haven't watched Super Rugby since covid , i see your teams no longer rock Adidas kits what a shame because your kits look bad from Super 12 inspired rugby to this, it's bad guys really you guys are no longer producing the marque players from yesteryear

G
GP 5 days ago

2 great teams named by the Crusaders. Good to see Leicester Fainga’anuku back for the Crusaders, David Havili and other AB’s. Author said Leicester anticipated to play midfield, but he is on the wing. I think he will be moved around a bit.He is that type of player. Braydon Ennor looked sharp at centre last week, following on from last year. Chay Fihaki had a fantastic year at fullback for Canterbury last year and on the wing last week.

C
Cantab 4 days ago

The Crusaders once again have much strength in their squad and considerable depth in key positions as well. The dynasty continues.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

As the importance of the kicking game grows, England and France look to be ahead of the curve while Ireland may fall stagnant.

76
LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'England approach Murrayfield with relish, no matter what awaits them.'

Steve Borthwick's England swatted aside a listless Welsh side knowing stiffer challenges lie ahead with Murrayfield looming

1
LONG READ

How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Fabien Galthie's Bordeaux-infused attack and renewed aerial focus exposed pressing issues Andy Farrell has yet to solve.

375

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 1 hour ago
Jono Gibbes on what position Damian McKenzie will play in 2026

Yes. 15 and 10.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Yep, it was a more interesting article than most as it pulled from a variety of sources/opinions/perspectives, so you think might be a ‘complete’ picture.

It’s what we have been saying from the start. Thanks to the media beat up (mostly I think) a common opinion at the beginning was that Razor lacked experience and didn’t seem to appreciate how tough int footy was (due to portrayals about how he’s going to change things up and throw away the play book qoutes etc), and so when he came to that first interview after beating England and made multiple remarks along the lines of ‘woah, that’s test footy is it, man it’s tough’, I got the feeling something was wrong. I don’t think the actual pressure can change someone like Razor that quick, for me there is something more at play, outside and unnecessary pressure.



...

375 Go to comments
R
Rabble 2 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

In the NRL in Australia starting this year they have tweaked the rules regarding subs.

The bench will have 6 players (up from 4), but only 4 of them are allowed to be used. It allows more tactical (or injury) subs, without increasing the total numbers who can play in a given game (still 17).



...

72 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

I don’t what world you live but they are definitely huge!

They are also fast, and big for loosies too.



...

375 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Whys that?

375 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

What do you think we are doing here LOL!

375 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

No England had not. As I have explained to you Ireland looked more dangerous than England did in those situations. Otherwise we wouldn’t be having this conversation.

375 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Tomás Lavanini stands on brink of Gallagher PREM return

I hope they play Tomas for the hell of it. He hasn’t looked too good in preseason, hes your ‘bidding his time’ type player but if they just decided to stick with him anyway you could see him putting in some big efforts at the pointy end of the season. But its just cool to see how a big guy operates, and Holland should be able to learn a lot off him.

Actually that’s right Holland might be out for a few months or so. Great signing!



...

2 Go to comments
u
unknown 3 hours ago
France star withdrawn from squad ahead of Wales trip

As a French, i will say that Kalvin Gourgues is a great player but he’s really young and he needs more time. All the journalists here in France are going into that “star mania”. Always saying that this or this player is the best while he’s not, demanding the best from them before the game start and then whine when it’s not actually the best. It was the case for Matthieu Jalibert, now it’s Kalvin Gourgues. It’s annoying but here we are. Oh, and on the contrary don’t forget Dupont, they were talking about him for like 30’ before the game, in case we did not knew he was on the field, him and only him. Just 20 seconds on the others when they showed the composition. Even when he’s doing a “good game nothing more” he’s the best of the best for the journalists xD

Gourgues was promoted too quickly and too soon. He needs time, but he will probably be ready for the RWC and will be an option at 12 or other place if needed, because he’s polyvalent.



...

10 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
All Blacks duo ink new two-year deals with Chiefs

Wing has been a problem position since 2017. It really highlights the spot the All Blacks have been in.

Only Mark Telea’s appearance stablished things and gave them a shot at the 23 WC.



...

4 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
All Blacks duo ink new two-year deals with Chiefs

His tackle vs Lawrence was pretty inconsequential, you’re not going to deal with that scenario against top sides too often.

That said, it showed while he’s a technically correct player, he does lack exposure to the 15 man game and its more varied styles, being a rookie. It should only get easier for him.



...

4 Go to comments
A
AllyOz 3 hours ago
Switzerland and Germany throw shade on format change decision

I played in the Swiss League in the 2007/08. Probably one of the most enjoyable years I have had as a player (and most of them were pretty good). The standard, I think, must have improved markedly since then as there were a lot of older ex-pats (like myself) involved but, even then, there were some very good local players and quite a few younger blokes coming across the border from France and Italy to some of the teams etc. It is not a bad place to live and work and rugby was a great way to see the country - my only regret was missing our away game against Lugano in the Italian speaking part of the country. It is a beautiful trip to get down there apparently and a wonderful place to visit (only 75 km from Milan too).

2 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 3 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

It was an idea I pushed a few years ago having a choice but limitations

72 Go to comments
J
JB 4 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Spot on Nic, Nienaber’s defence is proven yes, but if it isn’t being adopted nationally, you end up with players caught between ideas rather than excelling in one. That loss of clarity is what shows up on the pitch, hesitation, half-decisions, and a drop-off in confidence. At this level, any confusion gets punished.

72 Go to comments
J
JB 4 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Tackle completion is now the entry ticket — drop below 80% and you’re not competing. Everyone is kicking similar metres, so that’s no longer where games are won.

The separation right now is post-contact metres. France and England are winning collisions, which is why the offloads, line breaks and momentum follow. Until the others start generating go-forward after contact, they’re just playing the same game at a lower speed.



...

72 Go to comments
J
JB 4 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

The law changes around kick-chase have quietly shifted the balance of the game, and England have adapted faster than most. Ireland look caught between two identities — no longer as sharp with ball in hand, but not fully committed to the new kick-led reality either. That limbo is probably the most worrying part.

72 Go to comments
G
GoTahs 4 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

People always talk about great moments, the Campo no look, over the shoulder pass in 91, Lomu’s steamrollers against England in 95, Wilco’s drop kick to win the RWC in 03, etc. No one ever, ever talks about “that torpedo bomb that was contestable, knocked backwards and led to a try”. It’s garbage. We should be trying to take kicks out of the game, not add more of them.

72 Go to comments
S
SB 4 hours ago
RugbyPass' Top 50 Players for Super Rugby Pacific 2026: 50-41

Chance for Papali’i to make that All Black 7 jersey his.

1 Go to comments
S
SB 4 hours ago
5 Englishmen make our Six Nations team of the week

His kicking was sensational. Some clearances kicks with both feet deep in his own half, past or in and around halfway.

5 Go to comments
S
SB 4 hours ago
Tomás Lavanini stands on brink of Gallagher PREM return

Would be like Molina, one season in Super Rugby then into the Gallagher Premiership.

2 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT