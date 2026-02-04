10 All Blacks for Crusaders against the Blues in final pre-season clash
The Crusaders have named two teams to take on the Blues in their final pre-season hitout at Takapuna Rugby Club at Onewa Domain.
They have named 10 All Blacks to take the field over the two 40-minute halves, with George Bell, Ethan Blackadder, Kyle Preston, Leicester Fainga’anuku and captain David Havili playing the first half, with George Bower, Christian Lio-Willie, Noah Hotham, Braydon Ennor and Sevu Reece playing the second.
Halfback Noah Hotham will play his first game since fracturing his leg against the Springboks in Wellington for the All Blacks, forming a partnership with Taha Kemara in the second half.
Another player of note is young gun Oli Mathis, who will start at openside in the second half, while Chay Fihaki will play fullback.
Fainga’anuku has been named to play left wing, with much anticipation he would be used as a midfielder on his return to New Zealand.
Crusaders First Half XV
1. Finlay Brewis
2. George Bell
3. Seb Calder
4. Antonio Shalfoon
5. Jamie Hannah
6. Dom Gardiner
7. Ethan Blackadder
8. Johnny Lee
9. Kyle Preston
10. Rivez Reihana
11. Leicester Fainga’anuku
12. David Havili (C)
13. Nic Sauira
14. Jae Broomfield
15. James White
Reserves:
Sam Hainsworth Fa’aofo
Louie Chapman
Crusaders Second Half XV
1. George Bower
2. Manumaua Letiu
3. Kershawl Sykes-Martin
4. Tahlor Cahill
5. Xavier Saifoloi
6. Corey Kellow
7. Oli Mathis
8. Christian Lio-Willie (C)
9. Noah Hotham
10. Taha Kemara
11. Kurtis Macdonald
12. Toby Bell
13. Braydon Ennor
14. Sevu Reece
15. Chay Fihaki
Reserves:
2 great teams named by the Crusaders. Good to see Leicester Fainga’anuku back for the Crusaders, David Havili and other AB’s. Author said Leicester anticipated to play midfield, but he is on the wing. I think he will be moved around a bit.He is that type of player. Braydon Ennor looked sharp at centre last week, following on from last year. Chay Fihaki had a fantastic year at fullback for Canterbury last year and on the wing last week.
The Crusaders once again have much strength in their squad and considerable depth in key positions as well. The dynasty continues.