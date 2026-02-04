Who will prevail at the Rugby Europe Championship?

The Rugby Europe Championship is about to begin, but what do we really know about the teams? Now World Cup qualification is done and dusted, teams will be shifting their focus: some are setting their sights on Australia 2027, while others are going through a rebuild.

However, it doesn’t mean the stakes aren’t high, as (at least) one team will face relegation come the end of the season and, depending on the final placement, might draw a tougher pool come 2027.

Georgia

Head coach: Marco Bortolami (Italy) – interim

Captain: Beka Gorgadze (Section Paloise – number eight)

Titles: 17

Nickname: Lelos

After two successful years at the helm of the Lelos, Richard Cockerill has left, with the Georgian union replacing the Englishman with Pierre-Henry Broncan and Marco Bortolami. So, what does this mean for the title holders? And what changes will be put in place?

Richard Cockerill has left his position as Georgia head coach (Photo by Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images)

The simple answer is… we don’t know. While the Lelos are the kings of the Rugby Europe hill, the team seemed to have hit a wall concerning their performance, collecting more than a few uninspiring results.

Whilst Broncan is only due arrive after the conclusion of this year’s championship, Bortolami will take the reins for the next four months following his short stint as Sale head coach.

Will they opt for a riskier approach, packed with flair and unpredictability? Or will the forward pack remain in control and dictate how Georgia move forward? Questions, and more questions that will need to be answered.

Nonetheless, they have been the undisputed champions since 2017 and boast such talent as Beka Gorgadze, Akaki Tabutsadze, Vasil Lobzhanidze, and Davit Niniashvili in their ranks.

Star player: Davit Niniashvili

One of the world’s best players, the tap dancer of Tbilisi is golden fuel for the Lelos and nightmare fuel for those who have to guess what he is going to do next. His ability to amass line breaks, beat defenders, score and assist tries, and even contribute jackals is ridiculous, making him the greatest threat to any opposition.

Player to watch: Giorgi Kveseladze

With long-standing captain Merab Sharikadze no longer part of the squad, there are big shoes to fill in the midfield. Kveseladze has all the requirements to become an influential cog in the Lelos machinery. The FC Grenoble operator is rapid, aggressive and unsatiable, all qualities Bortolami and Broncan look for in a centre, and has top-end experience from his Prem spell at Gloucester.

Verdict: Georgia are favourites to claim yet another title, but this time around it will be a much closer race, mostly due to Spain’s recent growth.

Spain

Head coach: Pablo Bouza (Argentina)

Captain: Jon Zabala (Section Paloise – tighthead)

Titles: None

Nickname: Leones

Are Spanish fans about to witness the beginning of a new golden age for the menacing Leones? Under Pablo Bouza, Spain have been heading in the right direction, not only in playing style but also in mindset. They have become more ambitious, more daring, more resilient and profoundly more threatening, as seen by their 2025 performances.

Spain faced England A in Valladolid during November and performed well (Photo by Patricia J. Garcinuño/Getty Images)

In the past two years, Bouza has refined the forward pack, polishing the set-piece and turning it into a trustworthy platform that has already paid off massively against Portugal and Fiji. At the same time, the pack has become more agile and quicker to react, taking the initiative and seeking to gain control early on.

From the eely half back Estanislao ‘Tani’ Bay to the sharpshooter Gonzalo Lopez Bontempo, the Leones backline fauna has unlocked some of their most memorable wins in recent history.

However, is 2026 the year of the Lion? Will selection availability play a role in the end? Only time will tell.

Star Player: Estanislao Bay

Joel Merkler, Jon Zabala, Samuel Ezeala and Martiniano Cian could all be given the ‘star player’ label, but it would be wrong not to choose Bay. The scrum-half’s quick-draw skills would make him a fearsome duellist in the Old West, surprising his foes to strike and score a try, having bagged six in the 2025 edition.

Player to Watch: Lucien Richardis

The Stade Toulousain utility back is undoubtedly a magician in rugby boots, twisting and turning the opposite defence to his will, paving a way for his team to get a foothold in any game. Don’t lose track of Richardis, as his era is about to begin.

Verdict: Although Georgia hold a slight advantage, Spain are comfortably their greatest rivals for the crown.

Romania

Head coach: David Gérard (France)

Captain: Andrei Mahu (RC Massy – lock)

Titles: 5

Nickname: Stejarii

From a depressing 2023 World Cup to winning the REC bronze medal in 2025, Romania seem to have regained their identity as a ruthless, cussed side.

Since David Gérard came aboard, the Stejarii had their ups and downs but ultimately felled Portugal for the first time in three years last February. While their pack has sustained a few losses due to Cristi Chirica and Ovidiu Cojocaru’s early retirements, there is still enough in the tank to allow them to be in the fight for the competition’s final.

Hinckley Vaovasa and Tevita Manumua” width=”1024″ height=”576″ /> Hinckley Vaovasa (left) remains a key player for Romania (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Powered by the enigmatic Hinckley Vaovasa and the valiant jackhammer Jason Tomane, the Romanian backline has recovered and is showing steady improvement; all they need now is additional time to perfect their system.

With another championship about to start, can the Stejarii match last year’s feats, or even qualify for the final? Or are they bound to slip again?

Star player: Jason Tomane

Vaovasa, Adrian Motoc, Alexandru Savin and Alin Conache are special players, but Tomane plays an undeniably crucial role in how his team operates. The centre is like a human version of a Man-o-War, capable of landing and sustaining massive hits without conceding an inch of space, allowing his team to have an anchor while attacking.

Player to watch: Andrei Mahu

If you are into colossal locks who move like back-rowers and have the handling skills of a centre, then look no further than Mahu, Romania’s newly appointed captain.

Verdict: Portugal and Romania share the same quandary: both possess the talent and capacity to reach the final, but player form and availability will dictate how far they go.

Portugal

Head coach: Simon Mannix (New Zealand)

Captain: Tomás Appleton (CDUL – centre)

Titles: 1

Nickname: Lobos

Will the Lobos shake their doubts and fears and wrestle for the title as they did between 2023 and 2024? After finishing fourth last year, Simon Mannix et al are targeting the championship final once again in their desire to regain a title which has evaded them since 2005.

With Tomás Appleton leading the charge, the Lobos pack enough firepower to overcome any opposition, especially when they have US Colomiers duo Rodrigo Marta and Nicolás Martins in their best form.

Samuel Marques turned 37 in December yet his guile and class are still massive assets for Portugal (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

While Portugal’s set-piece hasn’t returned the standards set at a breakthrough Rugby World Cup in 2023, it is clearly improving due to the efforts of Luka Begic, Cody Thomas, Diogo Hasse Ferreira, and Martins, who are working to make it a powerful asset.

As for the backline, the main question is: will fans get to see Samuel Marques back in the fold? Even at 37, the scrum-half is a massive asset, and if he does answer the call, it could give his team an extra edge.

With all said and done, Portugal need to step up and show they are ready to impress fans once again come Australia 2027.

Star player: Rodrigo Marta

Niniashvili is consistently regarded as the best player in the Rugby Europe world; however, Marta isn’t far behind, as the utility back can turn the tables in an instant. His physicality and persistence allow him to shatter defences and score much-needed points.

Player to watch: Nicolás Martins

Portugal and tackling go as well as fish and chips, and Martins is all about bagging a high number of hits and jackals. Follow him closely, and you will immediately understand why he has become so important for Portugal since his ascension in 2022.

Verdict: It remains to be seen if Portugal can piece everything together to mount a serious title challenge. With Belgium breathing down their necks, a slip in the early stages of the campaign might prove costly.

Belgium

Head coach: Laurent Dossat (Belgium)

Captain: Jens Torfs (Belgium)

Titles: None

Nickname: Diables Noirs

Belgium were just one point away from what could’ve been a groundbreaking World Cup qualification, but it doesn’t mean the Diables Noirs revolution has quietened down or ended – it is only starting.

Under Laurent Dossat’s guidance, Belgium have become a frightening side, powered by a tough-as-nails forward pack and a backline which loves to run the ball even under heavy pressure.

Belgium missed out on qualification for Rugby World Cup 2027, losing the decider to Samoa in Dubai (Photo by Christopher Pike – World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

At the same time, this is Belgium’s best era in terms of player selection, as the staff have at their disposal players from the Top 14, Pro D2 and the English Championship.

From Stade Toulousain’s Matias Remue (who is expected to miss the pool stage through injury), RC Vannes’ Charlesty Berguet and William van Bost of AS Béziers-Hérault, the depth is impressive.

Having overcome November’s heartbreak, Belgium have a solid chance of qualifying for the semi-finals, especially when they host Portugal on the opening weekend.

Star player: Jean-Maurice Decubber

An enforcer in its purest form, Soyaux-Angoulême’s Jean-Maurice Decubber is the type of player you do not want to defy. His voracious hunger to plunder the breakdown and rip a turnover played a critical role in Belgium’s impressive performance in November, and he will be at it again this year.

Player to watch: William van Bost

The loose forward doesn’t know when to give up, contesting every breakdown, ruck, tackle, high ball and post-lineout, and pushing his body over human limits to help Belgium at every phase.

Verdict: Belgium are capable of a semi-final place, provided Dossat can field his top players and they replicate their November performance.

Netherlands

Head coach: Bryan Easson (Scotland)

Captain:Koen Bloemen (Stade Aurillacois – lock)

Titles: None

Nickname: Oranje

A new chapter for the valiant members of the Oranje rugby army. After missing out on a chance to qualify for the 2027 World Cup, the Dutch union have parted company with Lyn Jones, naming Bryan Easson as the Welshman’s successor.

The former Scotland Women coach’s arrival coincides with a period of rebuilding in the senior team, as several players have retired, including Christopher Raymond.

Bryan Easson left his post as Scotland head coach following a successful Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign last year (Photo by Molly Darlington – World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

As the sun has set for some, it is now the time for talented youngsters such as Vikas Meijer, Boris Hadinegoro, Tim de Jong and Odin Ruijgrok to take the Netherlands to the next level.

While it can seem a challenging task, Easson will have at his disposal a team that can take on the challenge in Spain and Georgia, with their goals set on qualifying for the 2031 World Cup.

Star player: Boris Hadinegoro

Maybe the most talented backline player to come out of the Dutch youth pathway, Hadinegoro is a cunning scrum-half who loves to pull the strings. His skillset ranges from sharpshooting punts to offloading elan, making him a formidable asset.

Player to watch: Vikas Meijer

While Hadinegoro is the Oranje star player, Meijer also deserves to be highlighted as one of his side’s main threats. The Cardiff Met fly-half possesses nimble footwork, and can shoot long-range missiles to turn games. Be sure not take him lightly.

Switzerland

Head coach: Olivier Nier (France)

Captain: Tim Vögtli (GC Zürich – lock)

Titles: None

Nickname: Edelweiss

The biggest surprise of last year’s championship undoubtedly came from Switzerland, as against all odds, they claimed a sensational last-minute win against Germany to avoid finishing last.

Can they reprise such a feat? Or were they one-hit wonders? Knowing Olivier Nier, fans should expect the unexpected, as Switzerland are a well-coached side who will work overtime to make the opposition’s life hard, fighting for every inch of space.

Switzerland began their campaign with a bruising fixture against reigning champions Georgia last year (Photo by Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images)

Although their defence is commendable, it’s really their ambition and ability to counterattack that stand out as their greatest strengths, powerful enough to challenge even the tournament heavyweights.

Despite being the main underdogs of the competition, Switzerland deserve to be seen as a fierce competitor who will fight for their place in the Rugby Europe Championship.

Star player: Jessy Jegerlehner

The Biarritz back rower has a knack for sowing fear on the opposing side, as his pinpoint tackling technique, combined with his never-ending resilience, makes Jessy Jegerlehner an enforcer of the finest quality.

Player to watch: Ahmed Kane

The Chambéry lock loves a lineout steal and makes good ground as a ball carrier, which can be key to giving Switzerland an edge in the relegation race.

Verdict: It will be a tough scrap to avoid the drop, and while they defeated Germany a year ago, this time around the Schwarze Adler will be determined not to allow another Swiss stunner.

Germany

Head coach: Mark Kuhlmann (Germany)

Captain: Justin Renc (TSV Handschuhsheim – back row)

Titles: None

Nickname: Schwarze Adler

Can Mark Kuhlmann and his brave Schwarze Adlers turn the boat around and retain their Championship status, or are they bound to go down? Despite finishing last in 2025, Germany still enjoyed some good moments and seemed on the edge of something special.

Germany are fighting to avoid relegation from the REC this year (Photo by PA)

However, their unstable set-piece and lack of X-factor weighed too heavily, throwing the scales out of balance, with Switzerland ultimately coming on top in the seventh-place play-off.

But there’s still time for Germany to overcome this troublesome situation, and if they manage to improve their scrum and maul, while tidying their defence, then they will be on the right path.

Star player: Leo Wolf

Ambitious is the word which perfectly sums up centre Wolf, as he has an everlasting desire to win more territory, break more tackles and to take his team as far as he can.

Player to watch: Justin Renc

The newly appointed captain encapsulates the deep desire within German rugby to go big and defy the odds. His precise tackling and ability to run with the backline are just some of his best qualities, which will be much needed come the championship opener.

Verdict: It will be a close race right to the end, but Germany will edge out Switzerland to stay in the Rugby Europe Championship.

The view from the commentary box

RugbyPass TV and Rugby Europe TV will broadcast the competition from start to finish, and with that in mind we invited a few of the lead commentators to weigh in with their predictions.

Jack Zorab

Player you are most looking forward to watching: The Leone Martiniano Cian. Given the way he took on England A in the autumn and the players he beat one-on-one in that game, he is clearly a superstar.

He has put on more weight and power without losing any of his pace. Nuno Sousa Guedes and Hinckley Vaovasa are the others I’m looking forward to watching as well.

Best match: Netherlands v Spain, for starters. The Dutch Delta franchise nearly knocked out the Spanish Iberians in the Super Cup semi-finals, and if their overseas players come in, then things could get interesting.

This year’s finalists are going to be: Spain and Georgia.

Hot take: Switzerland won’t finish bottom. They will catch the Netherlands unaware in the pool stage, or they will possibly take out Germany come the ranking matches. Another hot take is that people shouldn’t be ruling out Romania. The demise of Stejarii is overstated. They are a tough team that can overperform.

Joe Byrnes

Player you are most looking forward to watching: Maxime van Hilst – young, sparky Dutch scrum-half with an eye for a gap, but the feet to put big men into holes around him.

Best match: The Iberian derby. Spain are on an upward trajectory. They’ll have watched their arch rivals, Portugal, get all the headlines at the last World Cup and felt sick. With Australia 2027 in their sights and the talent emerging from two impressive years in the World Rugby U20 Championship, they’ll be desperate to rule the peninsula and dump Portugal out in the semis (should the Knockouts fall that way!).

This year’s finalists are going to be: Georgia and Spain.

Hot take: Romania to not make the semis; Belgium are a rugby nation on the rise!

Justin Middleton

Player you are most looking forward to watching: Portugal’s Manuel Vareiro.

Best match: Belgium v Portugal.

This year’s finalists are going to be: Georgia and Portugal (I have a feeling Portugal are flying under the radar).

Hot take: Belgium to beat Romania for the first time ever and qualify for the semi-finals.