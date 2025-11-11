Simon Benitez Cruz: 'For me, every day is a good day. I am loving it.'

Anyone who’s watched Simón Benítez Cruz play knows he doesn’t like to hang around. After a whirlwind 2025 that’s taken him from amateur rugby to the international stage, he might finally feel a touch of sympathy for the opponents he’s left trailing behind. Having recently joined new club, Newcastle, shortly after their high-profile takeover by Red Bull, the Argentina scrum half shows no signs of slowing down.

“Life has changed a lot. Last December, I took the decision to go to Tucumán. I left Buenos Aires on my own to live in a hotel. It was 100% rugby — training every day, playing every week, not with my friends or family. It was a really important decision, but a good one. Looking back, it was one of the best decisions I made because everything went as I expected.”

Benítez Cruz was the star of Super Rugby Americas franchise, Tarucas, and was named the league’s best player in June. He made headlines in his native country after scoring a stunning 65-metre try against his fellow Argentine side, Dogos, that surely caught the eye of his national head coach, Felipe Contepomi.

At the end of June, he made his first Pumas appearance in their historic victory over the Lions, completing a remarkable six-month journey from amateur rugby. Having starred in the weekend’s record victory over Wales, Benítez Cruz looks to have made a seamless transition to international rugby. Yet at 26, there were plenty of moments when it looked as though life had other plans for the Buenos Aires native. Benítez Cruz put in a composed,all-action performance against Wales last weekend (Photo Gaspafotos/Getty Images)

“I didn’t make the squad for the Under-20 World Cup — I was in the squad before the World Cup, but I was one of the last cuts, so I didn’t travel. In 2020 and 2021, I didn’t play any rugby. I went to Australia to work, travel, and do a bit of surfing!”

Even after returning to Argentina, Benítez Cruz was plying his trade for his old amateur team, Club Universitario de Buenos Aires, and set up a business selling furniture. The chance to play elite rugby seemed to have passed him by, but when the opportunity called, Benítez Cruz was ready and willing. “In 2024, I started playing again, and after one month of Super Rugby Americas, two Pampas players got injured, sothey called me to join because they had a small squad. That was my first semi-pro experience, and it was really good — getting to know professional life: training every day, analysing videos.”

It was those performances for Pampas that won him a contract at Tarucas and the rest is history. Having started his professional career late, Benítez Cruz is certainly doing his best to make up for lost time, but he sees advantages to his late arrival. “I see some of my mates the same age saying they’re tired of going to train. For me, every day is a good day. I’m loving it. Also, my body is good — no injuries. It’s my first year playing pro. Guys who’ve played five years usually have some issues with their knees or shoulders, but I’m feeling good now. Touch wood!”

Luck may have something to do with his lack of injuries, but he deserves all the credit for his exploits on the pitch. After his cameo against the Lions, he featured against England in July and was involved throughout The Rugby Championship, all while arranging his move to the North East. It is clear he is relishing every moment of it. Benitez Cruz has had a huge amount of change in 12 months and he is settling in up in the North East with the Red Bulls (Photo Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“I’m learning heaps. Every day I learn something from the guys who’ve spent ten years with the Pumas, to the new players, and the coaches too. I love learning new things. It makes me grow.”

Then came the move to Newcastle, with all the challenges that come with adapting to a new league in a new country.There wasn’t much time to take in his new surroundings before he was called into action for his new club, debuting off the bench just a week after The Rugby Championship concluded. While wins have been elusive so far this season, there is no doubt that the takeover has changed the mood around the club.

“The crowd is full. Every home game is sold out. They told me before [the takeover] it wasn’t like that. The environment is good — everyone pushing in the same direction, wanting to grow and get wins. It’s been a tough period for Newcastle, so there’s a lot of excitement and people want to get better.”

Growing up in Buenos Aires, Benítez Cruz could be forgiven for not following the English league religiously as a child, but he is under no illusions about the scale of the task ahead, or the status of those he is looking to emulate.

“I know about the history of Newcastle. I didn’t watch matches before, but I know about it — there are posters and pictures of Wilkinson and other legends everywhere. The club’s objective is to get back to that level, to take the team to the top of the Premiership. We know it’s hard. It’s a process that will take a couple of years, but that’s the goal.”

Recruitment will no doubt play a significant role in that journey up the table, with the club having been linked with a host of international stars since Red Bull took charge. For Benítez Cruz, the focus remains firmly on the pitch, where he has plenty to offer the fans inside Kingston Park and beyond. Blessed with a wicked turn of pace, he cites former Argentina captain Agustín Pichot, as well as New Zealanders Aaron Smith and TJ Perenara among his idols. Simón Benítez Cruz had the privilege of defeating the British & Irish Lions in Dublin (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

Curiously, given the difference in their playing styles, he also names former Wales scrum half Mike Phillips, which seems at least in part due to his propensity to engage in pleasantries with his opponents. When asked if he is as much of a talker, Benítez Cruz answers with a grin: “Not here in the Premiership yet, because my English isn’t perfect. But when I speak Spanish, maybe I am!”

His English is already excellent, but it is good to challenge oneself. If the speed at which he has taken to professional rugby is anything to go by, it won’t be long before his English is flawless and he is able to emulate Phillips’ infamous in-game banter.

At the end of what Benítez Cruz himself describes as a crazy year, there is still plenty of work to be done. After a try-scoring display against Wales, he is likely to continue featuring heavily for Argentina in the Quilter Nations Series, while Newcastle’s search for the first league win of this new era continues. There are changes off the pitch too; after months spent living in hotels, Benítez Cruz is finally preparing to move into an apartment in the coming weeks. He’s starting to lay down roots off the pitch, but he’s showing no inclination to slow down on it.