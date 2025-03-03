25 Six Nations Memorable Moments: 25 to 21

As this year’s men’s Six Nations enters the home straight over the next fortnight, RugbyPass highlights some of the championship’s most iconic and outlandish moments, 25 years after the old Five Nations became Six. We are counting down with contributions from Owain Jones (OJ), Jamie Lyall (JL), Pat McCarry (PM), Bryn Palmer (BP) and Neil Squires (NS).

25. Bouthier’s remarkable 90m boot in 2020 – ‘the spiral that went viral’

Anthony Bouthier only won eight caps for France but in his brief Test career the now 32-year-old left one indelible mark on the Six Nations – on his 2020 debut against England.

France were 17-0 up after 26 minutes when England prop Kyle Sinckler lost possession in the French 22 and hooker Julien Marchand flicked the loose ball off the floor into Bouthier’s hands.

Standing a metre from his own goal-line, with one almighty swing of his right boot the full-back launched what swiftly became ‘the spiral that went viral’.

His kick initially bounced five metres short of the England 22 but kept travelling towards the touchline before landing – on the sixth bounce – around seven or eight metres short of the England line, eluding George Ford as the covering fly-half bent down to try to retrieve it.

These days it would be a 50:22 to beat all others, but even five years ago, the noise reverberating round the Stade de France as incredulous fans stood to laud Bouthier’s 90m punt testified to the fact they had just witnessed something truly extraordinaire. (BP)

24. England’s 2011 ‘Grand Slam’ video leaked – as Irish prevent clean sweep

There were red faces all round after a video from England’s sponsors Nike, proclaiming them as Grand Slam champions, surfaced in the wake of a last-day defeat against Ireland in Dublin in 2011.

Martin Johnson’s team, who had won in Cardiff in Round One and then beaten Italy, France and Scotland in three successive matches at Twickenham, still won the championship, their first title since the Grand Slam glory of 2003.

Then England boss Martin Johnson couldn’t disguise his dismay at missing out on a Grand Slam (Photo David Rogers/Getty Images)

But the footage, which included action shots of several of the team, framed by the proud boast ‘Grand Slam champions 2011’, prompted the RFU to admit its appearance in the public domain was “disappointing”.

The video had been put together midway through the championship with England looking good for a clean sweep, only for the Irish to spoil the party – not for the first time – with a 24-8 win at Lansdowne Road. Somebody got badly ahead of themselves… (NS)

23. Simon Zebo’s fancy footballing skills v Wales – 2013

Two Simon Zebo videos still circulate around social media with alarming frequency. Both are loved in equal measure. The first is his ‘dice roll’ phone-call to Munster coach Rob Penney, asking to be considered for the captaincy, during the 2013 British & Irish Lions tour. “This must be a prank call,” Penney exclaimed as a room full of Lions players erupted in laughter.

Zebo was always the life and soul of the party. An electric winger with that knack of being in the right place at the right time, the glaring wonder was how Munster’s record try-scorer only ended up with 35 Test caps.

Zebo warmed up for the 2013 Six Nations with a Heineken Cup hat-trick against Racing 92 and continued that form by scoring the first try against Wales in the championship opener, before starring in an iconic Six Nations sequence.

Rory Best charged down a Dan Biggar clearance, snaffled the ball and found Jamie Heaslip in support. As the No.8 was being wrapped in a tackle by Jonathan Davies, his offload looked too far behind Zebo but in a beat, the winger hooked his left leg, flicked the ball off his ankles and into his juggling arms. It was a divine carry-on.

But Ireland still needed to score to brand the moment into collective memories. Zebo presented the ball back, Peter O’Mahony kept the move alive and seconds later, Cian Healy crashed over and Ireland were on their way to a 30-22 victory. (PM)

22. Bergamasco’s torturous Twickenham outing at scrum-half – 2009

You have to feel for Mauro Bergamasco. An Italian great with 105 caps across a 17-year Test career, one of only three players to feature in five RWCs, and all some folk remember is one 40-minute shocker playing out of position at Twickenham.

A marauding flanker by trade, Bergamasco had endured a two-match spell on the wing under John Kirwan in 2003. But with three scrum-halves injured on the eve of the 2009 Six Nations, Nick Mallett picked him at nine for their opener against England.

Nick Mallett’s experiment of starting Mauro Bergamasco at nine back-fired horribly for Italy (Photo David Rogers/Getty Images)

It proved an unmitigated disaster. Horrendous over-the-head passes, clumsy kicks, out of position defensively. Three egregious errors led directly to England tries. Mallett had no choice but to hook him at half-time.

Admitting his mistake later, the South African coach said he was tempted to replace Bergamasco after 25 minutes “but out of respect I left him on the field”. Misero Mauro. (BP).

21. Duncan Hodge dashes England’s Grand Slam hopes in 2000

Scotland, the final Five Nations champions, had lost four in a row and were odds-on to swap silverware for the wooden spoon when England’s juggernaut rumbled north on the final day chasing a Grand Slam to extend a 10-year winning streak against their oldest rivals.

England had scored 19 tries in their four previous games but didn’t play the conditions in Edinburgh (Photo Gerry Penny/AFP via Getty Images)

Clive Woodward’s side had prepared meticulously, but perhaps not for the weather as a Murrayfield deluge ensued. Players hit the deck and aqua-planed several feet before skooshing to a sodden halt. The contest became rugby played inside a washing machine and England did not adapt to the downpour quickly enough.

Lawrence Dallaglio’s converted try nudged them 10-3 up but they couldn’t shake the dogged Scots as three Duncan Hodge penalties put the hosts ahead and smart tactical punts from Andy Nicol and Gregor Townsend hemmed England in their own half.

With 12 minutes left, Scotland trampled to within five metres of the English line before Hodge – literally – plunged over from the base of a ruck, where a fly-half generally has no business operating. It was that kind of day. Hodge scored all the Scots’ points in a 19-13 triumph. ‘Duncan Hodge is having a gala day’ boomed Bill McLaren as the hero’s conversion sailed over.

Nicol hoisted the Calcutta Cup with claret leaking from his mouth. ‘Bloodied but unbowed’ read the headlines. A shivering Nicol was so cold he struggled to speak during a pitch-side interview. The SRU later released a commemorative video hailing Scotland’s ‘first win over the Auld Enemy since 1990’. They would wait six years for another. (JL)

Tomorrow we will reveal No 20-16, and countdown before unveiling our most memorable Six Nations moment on Friday.