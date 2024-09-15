Northern Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Zach Mercer: ‘As far as I’m concerned, I’m a Gloucester player’

By Bryn Palmer
Zach Mercer of Gloucester Rugby arrives prior to the Gloucester Rugby Captain's Run and press conference ahead of the EPCR Challenge Cup Final against Hollywoodbets Sharks at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

Gloucester No 8 Zach Mercer has remained tight-lipped about a possible return to France but has intimated he will at least be at Kingsholm for the coming season.

RugbyPass recently reported that Toulon were front-runners to sign the England back-rower, with subsequent reports suggesting the Top 14 giants have bought out the final two years of his four-year contract at Gloucester.

That would see the 27-year-old return next summer across the Channel, where he was crowned Player of the Year in 2021-22 after helping Montpellier win the Top 14 title.

The former Bath man returned to the Gallagher Premiership with Gloucester in the hope of forcing his way back into England contention but was overlooked for their Rugby World Cup squad and was also omitted from Steve Borthwick’s Six Nations party and the subsequent tour of New Zealand.

Asked to clarify his future after scoring one of Gloucester’s four tries in a 33-26 pre-season defeat at Edinburgh on Friday, Mercer said: “As far as I’m concerned, I’m a Gloucester player.”

Pressed as to whether that meant for this season at least, he simply responded “yes”, without giving any further indication about his plans beyond next summer.

Regardless of where the talented back-rower is playing during the 2024-25 campaign, Mercer is convinced Gloucester have put last season’s struggles behind them and can approach the new campaign with optimism.

The Cherry and Whites only won five of their 18 league games after a horrendous run of nine straight defeats from late October until late January, finishing a lowly ninth.

Mercer Montpellier Gloucester deal
(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“I think it was the mental side,” Mercer said after Gloucester followed an impressive 33-19 victory over Munster in Cork last week by succumbing to Edinburgh at Hive Stadium, despite leading 26-19 at half-time after tries from centre Max Llewellyn, Mercer, scrum-half Tomos Williams and prop Afo Fasogbon.

“We kept losing and were not able to get out of it. But this year we are a strong, resilient outfit and are excited for the challenges that are going to get thrown at us.

“We’ve taken a massive step forward from last year and obviously some recruits have added a lot of value, so we are excited to get started. We are ready for Saracens.”

Gloucester’s opening Premiership fixture next Saturday pits them against a Sarries side in transition after losing captain Owen Farrell and the Vunipola brothers, Billy and Mako, to moves across the Channel with Racing 92, Montpellier and Vannes respectively.

“You obviously can’t deny the aura those players brought but they’ve still got Maro (Itoje), Jamie George, Ben Earl,” Mercer said. “They are a world-class outfit and we’re not naïve about the challenge we are going to face on Saturday.

“You have got to play these teams at some point and maybe at the start is a benefit to us. We’ve got a lot to prove – to the fans especially. But our mindset has changed completely so we are excited for the season now.”

Gloucester attack coach James Lightfoot Brown said speculation around Mercer’s future has not distracted the player’s focus as they prepare to tackle Saracens, who were beaten by eventual champions Northampton in last season’s semi-final play-offs.
“Zach has been brilliant,” he said. “He is a fantastic player and we are going to maximise everything we have with him. He’s ready to go – you saw that in the first half. When he steps on a rugby pitch, he wants to get as many touches of the ball as possible, and that’s what we want as a team. He has been fantastic.

“I think we need that competitive fixture now. The lads have really grafted and the whole building is ready for Saracens to come, 5.30pm on Saturday. We are excited and ready to go. I don’t think another pre-season fixture would change where we’re at. This is it now – we need to get into the Premiership.”

Lightfoot Brown also praised the immediate impact of Welsh international half-backs Williams and Gareth Anscombe after their arrivals at Kingsholm this summer.

“They come with brilliant experience and are both great lads who have bonded with the group very quickly,” he added. “You need that in positions of authority, you need people to respect you and they have managed to do that very quickly.

“The quality they have is exceptional – you’ve seen how lively Tomos is, how much he creates in and around him and Gareth has great awareness of where the game is at and what he’s trying to do with the ball. They are a good combination and we are looking forward to seeing them throughout the season.”

Fissler Confidential: Sharks facing Ox-it? 7 clubs enter bidding war

The 29-year-old, who has made 61 appearances for the Sharks since 2020 after starting his career with the Cheetahs, is on the verge of helping his country win a fifth Rugby Championship title following back-to-back victories over the All Blacks.

Read Now

Comments on RugbyPass

O
OJohn 29 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Tupou, over the last 5 years, bar the disastrous, traitorous Tah Eddie Jones period, has only ever had kiwi coaches in Australia. Which is extraordinary. Brad Thorn and Dave Rennie to be precise and now he has to put up with Joe Schmidt.


He's never had the opportunity to enjoy great Australian passion playing for his team. It's sad and no wonder he's not really that interested or motivated.


He will just coast thru next year pretending to put a bit of effort in to playing for the Tahs then he'll be off overseas.


And Lomax, well, b...... kiwis bludging off Australians, again. Kerr Barlow, Ben Franks, etc. Strewth.

21 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 30 minutes ago
'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

You’ve got it all wrong. All NZ teams are the best. They just lose sometimes.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 33 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ask Ben Smith to recruit a proof reader for RP. He needs it most.

14 Go to comments
O
OJohn 38 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

It was indeed. And who was behind that ? John O'Neill and the Tahs.

21 Go to comments
J
JWH 42 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

France played Ireland, England, and South Africa. I decided not use any stats with Argentina because I don't think they are consistent enough to be top 4, but certainly will be soon! So unfortunately I had to use last year's RWC game, but I am pretty sure that the side is largely unchanged I think?

14 Go to comments
J
John 46 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Love this work JWH, really well put forward. Out of interest who were the French games against?


I am more surprised that their stats match Ireland to be fair, Ireland's ability to compete with SA over their two series was incredible.

14 Go to comments
J
John 50 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

This is interesting GP, are you a fan of B Barrett at 10?


Also, who is your pick for the AB's backrow?

14 Go to comments
J
John 51 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Often just refer to him as Razor 😅

14 Go to comments
J
John 51 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Apologies for the typo. Thanks for keeping me honest.

14 Go to comments
J
JWH 53 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder is a 7, not an 8. No point in comparing the wrong positions. 111kg and 190cm at 7 is atrociously large.


Cane + Savea are smaller, but Savea is certainly stronger than most in that back row, maybe Valetini is big enough. I don't think Cane is likely to start this next game with Ethan Blackadder back, so it will likely be Sititi, Savea, Blackadder.


Set piece retention + disruption, tackle completion %, and ruck speed, are the stats I would pick to define a cohesive forward pack.


NZ have averaged 84.3% from lineout and 100% from own scrum feed in their last three games against top 4 opponents. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 79.7% from own scrum feed.


In comparison, Ireland averaged 85.3% from lineout and 74.3% from own scrum feed. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 100% from the scrum.


France also averaged 90.7% from lineout (very impressive) and 74.3% from own scrum feed (very bad). Their opponents averaged 95.7% from lineout (very bad) and 83.7% from scrum.


As we can see, at set piece NZ have been very good at disrupting opposition scrums while retaining own feed. However, lineout retention and disruption is bang average with Ireland and France, with the French pulling ahead. So NZ is right there in terms of cohesiveness in lineouts, and is better than both in terms of scrums. I have also only used stats from tests within the top 4.


France have averaged 85.7% tackle completion and 77.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


Ireland have averaged 86.3% tackle completion and 82.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


NZ have averaged 87% tackle completion and 80.7% or rucks 6 seconds or less.


So NZ have a higher tackle completion %, similar lineout, better scrum, and similar ruck speed.


Overall, NZ seem to have a better pack cohesiveness than France and Ireland, maybe barely, but small margins are what win big games.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

The tide’s turning alright. Low tide.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Simon Easterby named Ireland interim head coach

I hope you’re right/wrong?

4 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

can't make it past a quarter final in a game that counts...

44 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

yeah.. the way he won that RWC quarter final for Ireland.... what's that?

44 Go to comments
s
sb 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let’s make it really effing clear, you are obviously a complete moron. What drivel.

21 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Scott Robinson ? Really ,,,

14 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder must come back in, he is one our best. It is the selection of the other loosies that is the problem. The fact Ardie is a bit below his best is another factor as the article points out. Why people want Beauden returned to fullback I cannot understand.

14 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

Oh of course!

169 Go to comments
B
Bill Smith 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

“One overseas player”??? Lowe, Herring, Belham and winning drop goal scored by Frawley born in Sydney!!!

44 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

I seriously hope Kailea together with Brandon Paenga Amosa can bring some stability to allow AAA to find some form because he has been lacking impact.

14 Go to comments
