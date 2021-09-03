'You'd be silly to take a win for granted': Australia versus All Blacks preview

10:41am, 03 September 2021

Australia host the All Blacks this weekend in the third Bledisloe Cup Test, in a fixture that was supposed to take place last weekend. The visitors have already secured the series with victories in the first two Tests, but points in this year’s Rugby Championship are up for grabs, with both sides in pursuit of South Africa who currently sit at the top of the table.

ADVERTISEMENT

When, where and how to watch the match

The match will kick-off at 16:05 (AEST) on Sunday September 5th at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

It will be broadcast across the Nine Network on 9Gem in Australia, on Sky Sport in New Zealand, Supersport in South Africa and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Line-ups

Wallabies

1. James Slipper

2. Folau Fainga’a

3. Allan Alaalatoa

4. Darcy Swain

5. Matt Philip

6. Lachie Swinton

7. Michael Hooper (c)

8. Rob Valetini

9. Tate McDermott

10. Noah Lolesio

11. Marika Koroibete

12. Samu Kerevi

13. Len Ikitau

14. Andrew Kellaway

15. Tom Banks

Reserves: 16. Lachlan Lonergan, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Taniela Tupou, 19. Izack Rodda, 20. Pete Samu, 21. Nic White, 22. Reece Hodge, 23. Jordan Petaia

All Blacks

1. George Bower

2. Codie Taylor

3. Nepo Laulala

4. Brodie Retallick

5. Scott Barrett

6. Akira Ioane

7. Dalton Papalii

8. Ardie Savea (c)

9. Brad Weber

10. Beauden Barrett

11. Rieko Ioane

12. David Havili

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Will Jordan

15 Jordie Barrett

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. Karl Tu’inukuafe, 18. Angus Ta’avao, 19. Tupou Vaa’i, 20. Ethan Blackadder, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Damian McKenzie, 23. George Bridge

ADVERTISEMENT

Head-to-head

Across the 172 matches between the two sides, the All Blacks handsomely lead their head-to-head battle with 119 wins, 45 losses and eight draws. The All Blacks have also won seven of their last ten encounters, including the two this year, with the Wallabies winning two and drawing one, with an average score of 34-18 to the All Blacks across those ten matches. However, the Wallabies were 47-26 victors when the two sides last met in Perth in 2019.

Match odds from Bet365

Bet365 have All Blacks as 9/100 favourites to win this match, with 8/15 odds that they win the match by 13+ points. They also have 4/3 odds that Beauden Barrett will score a try at any time.*

ADVERTISEMENT

Use bonus code RUGBYPASS and Get Up to £100 in Bet Credits**

Prediction

Former All Blacks hooker James Parsons feels his former side cannot take this game lightly despite two comfortable wins on home soil previously.

“I think you’d be silly to take a win for granted and I certainly know the All Blacks won’t be,” Parsons said on RugbyPass’ Aotearoa Rugby Pod.

“I think it was 21-15 or 22-15 when that not straight was thrown in the second Test and [the Wallabies] were right in the mix there. We know they’ll be a physical presence around the breakdown but they will need to clean up a lot of errors. They gave too much to the All Blacks through turnovers or unforced errors like the intercepts and if you give a team like the All Blacks those opportunities, you’re always going to struggle to win because you’re making it all too easy for them.

“They will need to shore up some areas, but we know they are capable of it. They’ve shown it before, especially when they get back to home in Perth.”

*Odds accurate as of 02/08/21. BeGambleAware.org 18+ Gamble Responsibly

**New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.