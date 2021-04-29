11:35am, 29 April 2021

Warriors have completed the signing of Wales Under-20s wing Harri Doel from Scarlets for the 2021/22 season. Doel, an English qualified player through his father, arrived on trial earlier this year and was signed on loan after he impressed in a recent training match against Bristol Bears.

He made his debut as a replacement at Harlequins two weeks ago and showed glimpses of his exciting talent when he again came off the bench against Sale Sharks at Sixways last Saturday.

“Harri was brought to our attention a couple of months ago. We gave him the opportunity to come in on trial with a view to playing in the Premiership Rugby Cup,” said Warriors Head Coach Jonathan Thomas.

“Unfortunately for Harri and a lot of our young players the competition was cancelled which meant there have not been huge opportunities for him to shine.

“But he did play in the training match at Bristol where he showed some really high-class moments. He’s got great footwork and top-end gas which are the basic tools you need to succeed as a wing in the Premiership.

“Having taken his opportunity with both hands we have used him off the bench in the last couple of game and he has made an impact when he has come on.

“We are really excited about Harri’s potential. He’s at the start of the journey so there is a long way to go. He knows that as well but he’s pretty level-headed. He’s impressed us with his attitude, his professionalism and his work rate.

“We are delighted to give him the opportunity and he deserves it for all the work he has done.

“We are trying to make sure that we have a balanced recruitment process. We have made some high end signings such as Duhan van der Merwe and Scott Baldwin.

“But we are also looking for young talent and give them the opportunity to achieve their potential here.”

Doel, 20, played his formative rugby for his hometown club, Llandovery, where he began in the Under-7s and played at every level through to the first team. He joined the Scarlets Academy five years ago and was a regular in the Scarlets A team in last season’s Celtic Cup.

Doel played for Wales in last year’s Under-20s Six Nations having previously represented his country at all age groups from Under-16s.

“I am enjoying playing in the Premiership and being in the club environment at Warriors,” Doel said.

“The coaching staff and facilities at Sixways are brilliant and I am really looking forward to crack in next season and be part of the senior team.”

The last player Warriors recruited from the Scarlets Academy was another wing, Josh Adams, who became an established Wales international during his time at Sixways.

“I know Josh’s story very well and it was mentioned to me a couple of times when I was discussing coming here,” Doel said.

“Josh was released by the Scarlets when he was in the Academy but he came here and did really well at Warriors. He is now a regular starter for Wales and a potential British and Irish Lions star. I can remember hearing him saying that he couldn’t thank Worcester enough for giving him the opportunity and he’s a fantastic role model.”

Doel, who attended Coleg Sir Gar near Llanelli, is now in his final year of a mathematics degree at Swansea University and will have exams over the next two weeks which he will combine training with Warriors.

“We are really pleased that Harri will be staying with us here at Sixways,” said Warriors Director of Rugby Alan Solomons.

“Harri is a talented young player, who has a good feel for the game, top end pace and good feet.

“He is a likeable and intelligent young man who has settled in well here. I have no doubt that Harri will make his mark here at the Warriors and we all look forward to continuing working with him.”