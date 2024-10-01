Northern Edition

United Rugby Championship

Why Jacques Nienaber is convinced the URC is 'a beautiful league'

By Simon Thomas
Leinster senior coach Jacques Nienaber (Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Leinster coach Jacques Nienaber has dubbed the BKT URC a “beautiful competition” as he surveys the scene from the top of the table. The man who guided the Springboks to Rugby World Cup glory last autumn says the variety offered up by the multi-country tournament is the key to its appeal.

Nienaber’s Irish province have secured maximum points from their opening two matches against Edinburgh and Dragons, but the South African is keeping his feet on the ground as he looks ahead to Saturday’s trip to Benetton and the rest of the campaign.

“I definitely think it’s going to be more competitive than ever this season,” he said. “It’s a tough league and it’s a beautiful league. There is a lot of talk in the southern hemisphere about whether Super Rugby has changed with the South African sides joining this league.

“Personally, it’s good for the URC in that you play a South African team that brings a type of athlete and skill set that is different to a Scottish team, a Welsh team, an Irish team or an Italian team. That’s the beauty of the league. You play so many different styles, so many different types of athletes, so many different types of skill sets, so many different types of coaching styles, so many different kinds of surfaces and weather conditions.

“It’s tough and it’s hard, but teams are getting more comfortable with the way it is played. Look at Glasgow going to Loftus and beating the Bulls at altitude there in the final last season. Teams adapt and get better in how they do things, so that’s good.”

The new season has already brought a landmark occasion for Leinster with Ireland prop Cian Healy setting a new cap record by making his 281st appearance for the province in last Friday’s 34-6 victory over the Dragons at the Aviva Stadium.

“How privileged we were to be part of that history,” said Nienaber. “It’s something I will tell my grandkids one day. I have never coached someone who has played that amount of games. It’s remarkable. Then you add on the internationals he has played and the injuries he has had to overcome in his career.

“With all that, he is still a guy that contributes, he has still got a good attitude. He is taking youngsters under his wing, he is taking ownership of the environment, taking ownership of his craft and distributing his knowledge to the younger guys. That is phenomenal from him. We were part of history on the weekend and then for him to put in a performance like he did as well.”

Healy’s big night brought a second successive bonus point victory, following on from the 33-31 win away to Edinburgh in round one. “A couple of months ago, if you had given me a contract and said if you sign this I guarantee you 10 points from the first two games, I would have signed it,” said Nienaber.

“From a results point of view, that is what we wanted to achieve. You couldn’t ask for more than 10 points. But there are a lot of things we still need to work on both on and off the field. We were a bit clunky at times and there were some errors. So there are a couple of things we need to fix. In the first two games, we have used 33 players already and that is testament to the squad and the competition for places.

“The tough part is building continuity and the relationships between the players. But what you want in a squad is healthy competition and we have that. It’s important to grow the base. We haven’t seen everybody play yet, so we will hopefully have everybody back from the Ireland tour this week, so we can introduce them into the team. We have taken a lot of good learnings out of the first two games and we just need to crack on and focus on Benetton now.

“That is going to be another tough challenge for us over there. They get a big chunk of their squad back that has been with Italy over the summer, so that will be a proper Test match vibe for us, I would say.”

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Benetton
12:15
5 Oct 24
Leinster
All Stats and Data

In this episode of Walk the Talk, Jim Hamilton chats with double World Cup winner Damian de Allende about all things Springbok rugby, including RWC2023 and the upcoming Ireland series. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NB 6 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Yes he did and it was a big deal. I think they are kicking on again with Felipe as coach.

63 Go to comments
N
NB 7 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Yes def a disciple of 'blind repetiton makes fact' G!

63 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 8 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

"Eddie was the best of em". I would ask when, Nick. He came to us after being tossed by England, after dragging them right down. I don't like Eddie, or his style, his ludicrous staements, but he has had his periods where he has achieved well.....2003 RWC final no mean feat to reach. But as someone said when Eddie was taken on by England "It will probably end in tears" It sure did. Be interesting to see how he goes with Japan. I think they have taken a big risk....but I wish them well.

63 Go to comments
N
NB 8 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I don't know how they develop within the country. Carlos et al will be more aware of the issues with developing pro rugby inside the country than I...

63 Go to comments
N
NB 9 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Rodda has had a long time with injury, so I'd like to see what he's capable of now Miz. He's always had the physical tools.


Ditto Kerevi.

63 Go to comments
N
NB 10 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I quite enjoyed filling in at LHP but I hated THP. That was just horrid.

63 Go to comments
N
NB 12 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

He is not much of a target is he? But for a taller prop countering him you cannot do much better than Lomax in the second NZ match. Ox started on top but Lomax came back to dominate him.


I feel Sclavi made his own bed at that scrum - started much too early at an angle and opened his rib-cage to attack... Then he had to lie on it!

63 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 13 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Rodda world class ? I would not agree. Think he is over hyped by many. Not so Skelton. He is world class....so many aspects to his game. Superb off loader in contact, great LQB provider when he goes to ground, unbelievable cleaner. Lot happens when he carries....have LAR score tries off his carries so often.


Kerevi I would be interested to see again at top level. Not really sure what his form is right now.

63 Go to comments
N
NB 13 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Oh yes. You need to go through the club 'sleeper' treadmill as a prop unless you are truly exceptional. Evne David Sole had a few torrid matches as a student at Exeter.

63 Go to comments
S
SC 14 minutes ago
Report: Crusaders to sign former Wallabies playmaker

Disagree. If there was a 10 in NPC good enough to play Super Rugby who did not have a contract already, the Crusaders would have signed him obviously. There is not one.


Fergus Burke's injury and then shock departure to Saracens after being groomed to replace Mo'unga over 3 seasons is the reason O'Connor's signing is necessary.


Simply throwing a young player into Super Rugby who is not ready can do more harm to his development than good. Taha Kemara was done no favours being thrown to the wolves in 2024.

4 Go to comments
N
NB 15 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Pens mostly v Argy and becnh Aussies it has to be said H.


I take what Carlos et al on trust as they know the scene in Argy much better than I do.

63 Go to comments
N
NB 16 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

They were surprisingly similar, which is why I grouped them in the first place! Esp in terms of how many phases both go through to score tries [and concede pens]. Agree ABs trying to become more ball in hand, intrested to see how it works on the EOYT.

63 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 20 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Once moved in emergency to THP from my normal THlock position. Got well and truly hoisted, learned a lot that day, tried all sorts of tricks to survive. That was 1970's, was not illegal then.

63 Go to comments
N
NB 20 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Great post Rugs, and all very apt. Variety increases interest for players, coaches and broadcasters alike.

63 Go to comments
D
Defcon1 21 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I speak under correction but I recall that Graham Henry spent time with the Argentines after his RWC win 2011 I think? From then, there has been a noticeable shift in their play and while not always successful, they more often than not put on a helluva show.

63 Go to comments
N
NB 22 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

McReight got closest of the WBs Miz.


Ireland will have a problem with replacing Tadhg who is now in the last phase of his career. I don't see anyone else with his range of talents, or for that matter scrummaging ability. Oli Jager??

63 Go to comments
S
SC 25 minutes ago
The top 50 prospects under 23 in New Zealand rugby

How is Fabian Holland not in the top 3, or listed at all, at age 21?

12 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 55 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Yep, fair point. The argies have done incredibly well after the way things played out. The big question is this though: how do they develop the future set and sustain their performances? That squad were already seasoned pros.

63 Go to comments
S
SM 58 minutes ago
Do All Blacks get shot of 'sheriff' Cane or take him on tour?

Just keep picking Auckland show boats and under performing chiefs and finish the destruction of the ABs.

30 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Can't argue with your team, Nick. There is no WB player really close to any you have picked. McReight is on an upward plane, but he does not compete with Matera, who at best is a sublime backrower.


The scrums, though now fewer in the game, remain very significant in many games. That is where I see Ireland deficient. There is no one with the power of those SA props, not even Furlong, in my view.


I would not have seen Vaa'i get there from the Super games. Interestingly someone this week likened his game to that of Itoje. I'm still surprised Jesse Kriel is preferred to Am by Rassie.

63 Go to comments
