Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back

Why Glasgow are approaching Leinster 'with some confidence'

By PA
(Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

    Head coach Danny Wilson insists his Glasgow Warriors side are relishing the challenge of facing Guinness PRO14 champions Leinster.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Warriors will conclude the 2020/21 regular season at Scotstoun but could yet have one more fixture to play, with a place in the inaugural Guinness Rainbow Cup Final still up for grabs.

    Wilson, who makes three changes to his side from last week’s win over the Dragons, told glasgowwarriors.org: “Three good performances in recent weeks have given us an opportunity in this competition.

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer

    “We obviously face a very strong side in Leinster, however we approach this game with some confidence and are excited to challenge ourselves against the current Guinness PRO14 champions.

    “We’ve continued our approach to this tournament, blending youth and experience.

    “The boys have had a short training week but are looking forward to our final game at Scotstoun on Friday night.”

    Two of the changes to the starting line-up come up front, as Fraser Brown and Enrique Pieretto are promoted from the bench to join Aki Seiuli in the front row.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Rob Harley and Scott Cummings continue their partnership in the second row, and an unchanged back-row sees last weekend’s player of the match Rory Darge continue at openside, with Ryan Wilson and Matt Fagerson completing the triumvirate of loose forwards.

    The only change to the back division sees George Horne come into the side at scrum-half, with Ross Thompson starting the match two points away from reaching a century for the club.

    Sam Johnson once again starts at inside centre, partnering Nick Grigg, and Adam Hastings continues at full-back, joining Cole Forbes and Kyle Steyn in the back three.

    Niko Matawalu and D’Arcy Rae are both in line for a final appearance in a Glasgow jersey, after both men were named among the replacements by Wilson and his coaching team.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Rae joins Tom Lambert as the cover at prop, with George Turner rotating to the bench after starting – and scoring – on his last two appearances for Glasgow.

    Kiran McDonald retains his place following his bonus-point-securing score in Cardiff, while there is a return to the matchday 23 for Thomas Gordon as the flanker wears the number 20 shirt.

    Stafford McDowall and Sean Kennedy complete the squad, the latter in line for his first Warriors outing since March’s meeting with the Dragons at the Principality Stadium.

    Taking back the throne Aaron Smith has taken his game to new heights in 2021 and is back in the conversation for world's best. Gregor Paul Red mist The Reds' 40-34 win over the Chiefs breathes new life into a competition that was quickly becoming stale. Tom Vinicombe Gamble of a lifetime By focusing on the Olympics, Caleb Clarke is putting his spot in the All Blacks pecking order at risk. Gregor Paul The big ask Will Genia believes that there has to be a place in the domestic calendar for Trans-Tasman rugby. Will Genia Battle for the back of the scrum New Zealand has an excellent crop of young number 8s plying their trade in Super Rugby. Ben Wylie

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Why Glasgow are approaching Leinster 'with some confidence'

    Search