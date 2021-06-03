Why Glasgow are approaching Leinster 'with some confidence'

10:13am, 03 June 2021

Head coach Danny Wilson insists his Glasgow Warriors side are relishing the challenge of facing Guinness PRO14 champions Leinster.

Warriors will conclude the 2020/21 regular season at Scotstoun but could yet have one more fixture to play, with a place in the inaugural Guinness Rainbow Cup Final still up for grabs.

Wilson, who makes three changes to his side from last week’s win over the Dragons, told glasgowwarriors.org: “Three good performances in recent weeks have given us an opportunity in this competition.

“We obviously face a very strong side in Leinster, however we approach this game with some confidence and are excited to challenge ourselves against the current Guinness PRO14 champions.

“We’ve continued our approach to this tournament, blending youth and experience.

“The boys have had a short training week but are looking forward to our final game at Scotstoun on Friday night.”

Two of the changes to the starting line-up come up front, as Fraser Brown and Enrique Pieretto are promoted from the bench to join Aki Seiuli in the front row.

Rob Harley and Scott Cummings continue their partnership in the second row, and an unchanged back-row sees last weekend’s player of the match Rory Darge continue at openside, with Ryan Wilson and Matt Fagerson completing the triumvirate of loose forwards.

The only change to the back division sees George Horne come into the side at scrum-half, with Ross Thompson starting the match two points away from reaching a century for the club.

Sam Johnson once again starts at inside centre, partnering Nick Grigg, and Adam Hastings continues at full-back, joining Cole Forbes and Kyle Steyn in the back three.

Niko Matawalu and D’Arcy Rae are both in line for a final appearance in a Glasgow jersey, after both men were named among the replacements by Wilson and his coaching team.

Rae joins Tom Lambert as the cover at prop, with George Turner rotating to the bench after starting – and scoring – on his last two appearances for Glasgow.

Kiran McDonald retains his place following his bonus-point-securing score in Cardiff, while there is a return to the matchday 23 for Thomas Gordon as the flanker wears the number 20 shirt.

Stafford McDowall and Sean Kennedy complete the squad, the latter in line for his first Warriors outing since March’s meeting with the Dragons at the Principality Stadium.