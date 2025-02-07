Welsh rugby agree new deal that aims to bring overseas players home

Wales’ four professional clubs have reached agreement with the Welsh Rugby Union over a new financial and rugby-focused deal.

The new Professional Rugby Agreement for 2025 (PRA25) will underpin the relationship between Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets and the WRU to sustain the men’s elite game in Wales over the next five years.

“The four regional clubs and the WRU have agreed on the principles underpinning the funding deal,” said Professional Rugby Board (PRB) chair Malcolm Wall.

“We’ve agreed on the key points, and now we’re finalising some of the last details before presenting the agreement to the boards and stakeholders for approval.”

The PRB say the deal will allow increased investment in bigger squads and also “help to retain talent and repatriate players who have moved overseas or even see those developed outside of Wales return”.

Squad growth is expected to be supplemented by the ability to recruit top quality overseas signings.

Wall said: “We are at a crucial stage in completing a deal which will not only safeguard the future of the professional game in Wales in the short term but will also directly enable long-term success.

“These are exciting times for our game with the right systems and structures being enabled off the pitch designed to enable future success on it in all quarters.”