'We are a special team... we want to win trophies': Ospreys aiming big

No player has started more Test matches for Wales over the past twelve months than Gareth Thomas.

He may not have the public profile of some of his team-mates, but the Ospreys prop has established himself as a real mainstay of the national side.

He’s worn the No 1 jersey for eleven of Wales’ 13 Tests going back to September of last year, taking in the World Cup, the Six Nations and the summer tour of Australia.

Only back rower Aaron Wainwright is able to match that number of starts over the same period, with wing Rio Dyer close behind on ten, followed by Dafydd Jenkins and Tommy Reffell on nine.

It’s a near ever-present status Thomas is looking to maintain this season, with his early form for the Ospreys in the BKT URC boding well for his prospects.

The 31-year-old loosehead put in a big 70 minute shift in front of Wales coach Warren Gatland during last weekend’s thrilling 37-24 bonus point victory over the DHL Stormers in Bridgend.

Now he will turn his attention to Saturday’s trip to Cork to take on Munster Rugby.

Thomas was something of a late developer at Test level, not winning his first Wales cap until just a couple of months before his 28th birthday in the summer of 2021.

He has been keen to acknowledge the part Ospreys coach Toby Booth played in his rise by giving him his chance at regional level.

So how does Booth reflect on Thomas’ progress?

“When I got here, Gareth was the third choice loosehead, which I found surprising,” he said.

“I saw his athletic potential, but there were a few things we had to iron out. Now he sits here four years later as the first choice loosehead for Wales.

“So that speaks volumes for him and our programme.”

Having grafted away over the past decade to get to where he is now, Thomas is determined to hold on to that starting spot in the Welsh team.

“It hasn’t been an easy journey because of injuries and the competition I have had,” he admits.

“But now I have got there, you realise how much you need to do to stay there. You have to work harder again.

“It’s good to realise what it takes to be there, so I can continue to do that and that’s where I want to be for the next few years.

“I want to get better as a player and I feel like I can do that. I still feel young and like I’ve got plenty more to come.

“Having people biting at your heels is ideal because it makes me work harder.

“I am really enjoying playing for the Ospreys and playing for Wales.”

The 33-cap Thomas continued: “Even though it has been tough with Wales over the last year, losing so many experienced players, there is a real feeling of hope.

“It’s exciting the number of young boys that have played and experienced what they have experienced. When everyone is fit, it’s going to make a hell of a difference.”

As for the Ospreys, he says: “It was an achievement to be in the top eight last season considering everything we went through. We were happy to get there, but we want to win big games, we want to win trophies. You need that hunger.

“We have got really competitive players in our squad, so we always want better or more.

“This is my 11th season at the Ospreys. It doesn’t feel like it. I still feel young and there is plenty more to come hopefully.”

Giving his thoughts on the victory over the Stormers at the Brewery Field, Thomas said: “It was brilliant, there was a good atmosphere. We always seem to find a way there and have big wins.

“We talked at half-time about having another gear in us and we all felt it in the changing room.

“It just opened up a little more in the second half. To be fair to the boys, they dug in and fought for each other well.

“We are a special team. There is a bond between players and staff. There is such a good feeling in the camp.”

It’s something of a family affair at the Ospreys for the Newcastle Emlyn-born prop these days, with his cousin Steffan Thomas having come on board from the Scarlets to contest the loosehead berth.

In the opening BKT URC fixture against the Dragons, you had the somewhat unique sight of one cousin replacing the other.

“Steff is a hard farmer bloke, so he will be really good for us,” said Gareth.

“As kids growing up, we spent summers at the farm together. I am really happy he is here now. It’s good to spend more time with him.

“We both have a lot of fun together. I think he could easily become an international, just not at my expense!”