Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
31 - 17
FT
28 - 31
FT
5 - 8
FT
WOMENS
7 - 38
FT
WOMENS
36 - 52
FT
23 - 24
FT
31 - 27
FT
33 - 29
FT
26 - 45
FT
46 - 28
FT
59 - 35
FT
LIVE
24'
Today
07:45
Today
08:00
WOMENS
Today
08:30
Today
10:00
WOMENS
Today
10:00
Today
10:05
Today
10:30
Today
10:30
Today
10:30
Today
10:30
Today
11:00
WOMENS
Today
12:15
Today
12:15
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
WOMENS
Today
14:35
Today
14:35
Today
15:05
Today
15:30
WOMENS
Today
18:45
WOMENS
Today
21:05
Today
23:35
Tomorrow
07:45
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
15:05
Tomorrow
16:00
WOMENS
International

'We are a special team... we want to win trophies': Ospreys aiming big

By Simon Thomas
Wales' Gareth Thomas reacts after the final siren in the second Test rugby union match between Australia and Wales in Melbourne on July 13, 2024. (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

No player has started more Test matches for Wales over the past twelve months than Gareth Thomas.

ADVERTISEMENT

He may not have the public profile of some of his team-mates, but the Ospreys prop has established himself as a real mainstay of the national side.

He’s worn the No 1 jersey for eleven of Wales’ 13 Tests going back to September of last year, taking in the World Cup, the Six Nations and the summer tour of Australia.

Video Spacer

Deon Fourie casts doubt over his playing future | RPTV

World Cup winner Deon Fourie talks about his battle with a long-term injury in the latest episode of Boks Office. Watch the full show on RugbyPass TV now

Watch now

Video Spacer

Deon Fourie casts doubt over his playing future | RPTV

World Cup winner Deon Fourie talks about his battle with a long-term injury in the latest episode of Boks Office. Watch the full show on RugbyPass TV now

Watch now

Only back rower Aaron Wainwright is able to match that number of starts over the same period, with wing Rio Dyer close behind on ten, followed by Dafydd Jenkins and Tommy Reffell on nine.

It’s a near ever-present status Thomas is looking to maintain this season, with his early form for the Ospreys in the BKT URC boding well for his prospects.

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Munster
14:35
Today
Ospreys
All Stats and Data

The 31-year-old loosehead put in a big 70 minute shift in front of Wales coach Warren Gatland during last weekend’s thrilling 37-24 bonus point victory over the DHL Stormers in Bridgend.

Now he will turn his attention to Saturday’s trip to Cork to take on Munster Rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas was something of a late developer at Test level, not winning his first Wales cap until just a couple of months before his 28th birthday in the summer of 2021.

He has been keen to acknowledge the part Ospreys coach Toby Booth played in his rise by giving him his chance at regional level.

So how does Booth reflect on Thomas’ progress?

“When I got here, Gareth was the third choice loosehead, which I found surprising,” he said.

“I saw his athletic potential, but there were a few things we had to iron out. Now he sits here four years later as the first choice loosehead for Wales.

“So that speaks volumes for him and our programme.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Having grafted away over the past decade to get to where he is now, Thomas is determined to hold on to that starting spot in the Welsh team.

“It hasn’t been an easy journey because of injuries and the competition I have had,” he admits.

“But now I have got there, you realise how much you need to do to stay there. You have to work harder again.

“It’s good to realise what it takes to be there, so I can continue to do that and that’s where I want to be for the next few years.

Related

Jake White: My warning to young Springboks who have tasted success

Let me take you back to 2013 when I was coaching the Brumbies. We were always on the lookout for emerging talent and we’d had a tip-off about a young kid, who was playing for a club called Wests on the Sunshine Coast, and playing in a match against a local university team. If there were a few hundred people watching him, it would surprise me, but this shaggy-haired full-back had something, so we fast tracked him into the Brumbies set-up. Boy, he could move.

Read Now

“I want to get better as a player and I feel like I can do that. I still feel young and like I’ve got plenty more to come.

“Having people biting at your heels is ideal because it makes me work harder.

“I am really enjoying playing for the Ospreys and playing for Wales.”

The 33-cap Thomas continued: “Even though it has been tough with Wales over the last year, losing so many experienced players, there is a real feeling of hope.

“It’s exciting the number of young boys that have played and experienced what they have experienced. When everyone is fit, it’s going to make a hell of a difference.”

As for the Ospreys, he says: “It was an achievement to be in the top eight last season considering everything we went through. We were happy to get there, but we want to win big games, we want to win trophies. You need that hunger.

“We have got really competitive players in our squad, so we always want better or more.

Fixture
Internationals
Wales
08:40
10 Nov 24
Fiji
All Stats and Data

“This is my 11th season at the Ospreys. It doesn’t feel like it. I still feel young and there is plenty more to come hopefully.”

Giving his thoughts on the victory over the Stormers at the Brewery Field, Thomas said: “It was brilliant, there was a good atmosphere. We always seem to find a way there and have big wins.

“We talked at half-time about having another gear in us and we all felt it in the changing room.

“It just opened up a little more in the second half. To be fair to the boys, they dug in and fought for each other well.

“We are a special team. There is a bond between players and staff. There is such a good feeling in the camp.”

It’s something of a family affair at the Ospreys for the Newcastle Emlyn-born prop these days, with his cousin Steffan Thomas having come on board from the Scarlets to contest the loosehead berth.

In the opening BKT URC fixture against the Dragons, you had the somewhat unique sight of one cousin replacing the other.

“Steff is a hard farmer bloke, so he will be really good for us,” said Gareth.

“As kids growing up, we spent summers at the farm together. I am really happy he is here now. It’s good to spend more time with him.

“We both have a lot of fun together. I think he could easily become an international, just not at my expense!”

Related

Cardiff's Mason Grady shares verdict on his positional versatility

At 6ft 5ins and 17st 9lbs, with bags of pace and power, the 22-year-old Cardiff player has all the raw ingredients. He also offers real versatility.

Read Now

Watch the highly acclaimed five-part documentary Chasing the Sun 2, chronicling the journey of the Springboks as they strive to successfully defend the Rugby World Cup, free on RugbyPass TV (*unavailable in Africa)

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

South Africa should be everyone's second favourite team

2

Former All Black's 'logical choice' to replace Sam Cane

3

Rieko Ioane responds to Johnny Sexton’s claims with social media post

4

Michael Cheika ban: RFU publish 12-page disciplinary hearing verdict

5

Former flanker turned Olympian compared to legendary Wallabies winger

6

Schoeman and DvdM look to Hollywood as they plan for life after rugby

7

Borthwick names 36-man squad for next week's England training camp

8

The top 50 prospects under 23 in New Zealand rugby

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Jordi Murphy: 'If you drop your output by even 5 per cent, there’s someone else ready to go.'

The former Ireland backrow hopes to use his experience to help guide the next generation and learn from his mistakes

LONG READ

South Africa should be everyone's second favourite team

The Springboks have brought unity, innovation and relentless excellence to our rugby planet.

LONG READ

'After mistakes I was shamed': Why Nick De Luca is launching rugby camps with a difference

The former Scotland centre turned schools coach is taking a holistic approach to developing young players.

Comments on RugbyPass

m
mJ 2 minutes ago
The winners and losers from Wallabies’ Rugby Championship campaign

Gordon shouldn’t be first choice 9. Just like the Tahs, playing off him means slow service and no gainline dominance and no variation. A 9 is more than a pass and a box kick and that’s all he’s got. He doesn’t control the tempo, he slows the play and forwards don’t get on a roll, he’s slow to distribute from the ruck, he never gets out from behind the ruck and his passes are telegraphed. Playing off 9 and especially Gordon we will never get better, he awful and just like the Tahs service the forwards will keep getting hammered.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 11 minutes ago
George on England's next world-class star and why Farrell is rugby's GOAT

What? That since making his debut 3 years ago for England, Freeman has only earned 11 caps for England, and isn’t world class?

7 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 12 minutes ago
Former All Black’s surprise praise for NPC versus Super Rugby Pacific

SR is the comp not fit for purpose. The pro game should have had 10 provinces instead of the 5 SR sides then the tribalism would have sustained it. Im a full on 100% Mooloo and 50% Chief supporter

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 15 minutes ago
George on England's next world-class star and why Farrell is rugby's GOAT

Now we’re just scraping the barrell.

7 Go to comments
N
NB 30 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Do you remember Gerald Bosch JD? He was prob the other way around - he was the white bread!

296 Go to comments
N
NB 34 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I'd agree with that Graham. I always felt the nature of the comp suited NZ and Aussie better than SA.


You can see when the SA players and coaches come to Wales. They're happy, and it's not just becuse they are winning all the time, cos they are not.

296 Go to comments
N
NB 37 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

That's not depowering though, it's just a time-saver.

296 Go to comments
N
NB 39 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Proper tours on the comeback trail!

296 Go to comments
N
NB 40 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

It may be touch and go whether Ardie makes it to the WC in 2027 L. On balance I'd say prob not. On the other hand Razor will not want to replace both Cane and Ardie at the same time if he can help it.

296 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
Hawkes Bay vs Wellington | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Hardly a cricket score.

2 Go to comments
B
BM 1 hour ago
Hawkes Bay vs Wellington | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Wellington Lions beat up Hawkes' Bay Magpies today by a cricket score in a rugby match! 46-28 Any more tomorrow?

2 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
‘Open the borders’: Why Wallabies need to select more overseas-based players

Honestly, lots. I would hate to think about many debutants they have been through over say the last dozen years. Always seems to be like rotating doors from this side of the fence.


Like I have said though, they obviously had visions for where they wanted the game to be in Australia and I do think the law helps facilitate that, and also in it's own way does also give some benefit to the Wallabies as well. I'd also imagine it is not cheap to bring large groups of players back, with having to compensate wages fully during periods of club rugby, as well as your local players still? But who knows, maybe if they have had to manage their funds differently they might have done a better job at it.

10 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Australia XV set for blockbuster two-match tour of United Kingdom

So weird that NZ are going it alone in the first week as the sole attraction, and that Aus are making their season an extra week longer. Think I do recall the Scotland(?) game being outside the wonder. Wonder if they pull in a few into the main squad for the last two of their games then.

4 Go to comments
m
mh 3 hours ago
David Campese criticises Joe Schmidt and labels All Blacks ‘very ordinary’

Campes is living in the past rugby has moved on.with rush defence and the physicality the current wallabies would slaughter the 91 wallabies

2 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I very much think NZ should do the same thing, if just to know where they're at. I believe the second (officially) team of a country has just as much right to tell the clubs they want a player than the first team does. Debatable if players are interested when say for this two EOY games coming up during the start of their season.


I think there is lots of potential for rugby here locally, for the players to really want to come back (or treat an aussie or NZ teams offer equally with European) we just first need to find a model that really capitalizes on it first.

296 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Now who here among us is reticent!


Haha, were is the fun in that, my 'mistake' I didn't get you're meaning. I'm starting to have the same reservations towards Razor. I would have found somewhere for Albornoz in that team just to see him using his fend!

296 Go to comments
L
Locke 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Nick, what do you think about Ardie having a mortgage on the 8 jersey?

I haven't been impressed with his form this season, he's looked slow and undynamic. Sititi would be a better option at 8 in my opinion.

I also think the ABs a missing a trick in not having a bigger 6, it served Ireland well in the second Bok game. Scott would be my preference.

296 Go to comments
H
HG 5 hours ago
David Campese criticises Joe Schmidt and labels All Blacks ‘very ordinary’

Australia should get an Australian coach. That seemed to work wonders with Eddie Jones last year 🤔

2 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Nick can still set the tone for them though.


Would love to have access to his data he collects!

296 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Permissible in a court of law!


How did you think Noah grew? Do you reckon his involvements went up as the comp went on?

296 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Former flanker turned Olympian compared to legendary Wallabies winger Former flanker turned Olympian compared to legendary Wallabies winger
Search