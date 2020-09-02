4:40am, 02 September 2020

In 2021 the British & Irish Lions will make the journey southwards to South Africa, the home of the World Champion Springboks.

The Tour is the sternest task in rugby and there is maybe no greater spectacle in our game. Fans have the chance to witness the best show in rugby as the sport’s greatest touring side do battle with the Boks in their own back yard.

For this historic Tour, the British & Irish Lions is offering a once in a lifetime opportunity for fans to travel to South Africa with an unbeatable Tour package that covers your every need.

Ticket-inclusive travel packages from the British & Irish Lions can include flights, hotels or both as well as the all-important 100% official Test match ticket. Because you’re buying from the Lions, they are able to offer an incredible range of special events, merchandise and unique fan experiences.

Following the confirmation that the Lions tour will take place in July and August of 2021, The British and Irish Lions are delighted to announce that you will be able to book your ticket-inclusive packages from Wednesday 29th July.

When buying your ticket-inclusive packages with Lions you can rest assured that you are purchasing from a 100% legitimate site from an official, trusted seller – that will guarantee you peace of mind.

You will share your matchday experience with like-minded rugby fans as the world-famous Lions’ travelling support form a sea of red in some of South Africa’s most iconic sporting venues.

When booking with Lions Rugby Travel, they’ll do all of the planning and hard work for you. They offer a wide range of hotels for you to base yourself in as you travel your way around the rainbow nation.

They also have your flights covered, as they offer a wide range of travel options that include upgrades and breaks in Victoria Falls or Mauritius.

On matchday, you will be sat with Lions supporters as the team battle it out in some of the best rugby venues on the planet – soaking up the once in a lifetime experience of watching the Lions.

The Lions Tour Travel packages also boasts access to the incredible ‘Lions Den’ which features a party atmosphere with Lions legends and a host of amazing special guests. On the eve of the Test match, you will be invited to attend their Lions Theatre which was incredibly popular in the 2017 Tour of New Zealand.

When you book, you’ll also be getting your hands on some phenomenal Lions merchandise as part of your package.

The ‘Sea of Red’ is one of the most iconic images in sport and with your official Lions replica jersey you will become part of it – whether it’s at one of their events or cheering the Lions on from the stands. And that’s not all, with a back-pack, cap and other items of kit all included, the only thing missing will be your boots – but you will have to pack those yourself.

What really sets these packages apart from the rest is the people operating it.

Whether Lions Tour staff are helping at a hotel desk, finding the right information for an airport departure or a quick query at a special event, their expert team will be on hand to help and support anytime, anywhere.

You can book the package in confidence. Their Covid-19 guarantee means that if the is Tour is cancelled or postponed you can choose to have a full refund or to move your Tour to the new dates free of charge. More information on the Tour guarantees can be found here.

The Lions know it’s not easy right now so their new, low 5% deposit is a great way to guarantee your place on the Tour you want. They want to do everything possible to help make your Lions dream a reality.

That coupled with new flexible payment terms means that once you’ve paid your deposit, you can choose to pay nothing more until January 2021. Easy, hassle-free and your Tour is booked.

To book your tour package with Lions Rugby Travel, visit their website here to get your chance to experience this once in a lifetime event.