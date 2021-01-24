Fans have taken to Twitter in reaction to a massive tackle in a Currie Cup semi-final that has sent shockwaves across South Africa.

Facing Western Province at Newlands on Saturday, the Sharks emerged 19-9 winners to book a spot in the Currie Cup final against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld this weekend.

However, it was a tackle on Sharks halfback Sanele Nohamba by Western Province wing Angelo Davids that has garnered plenty of attention.

Davids ploughed into Nohamba towards the end of the first half when the latter leapt up and reeled the ball on from above his head following a wayward pass from Sharks No. 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe.

With Nohamba’s ribs exposed, Davids took no mercy as he took full advantage of the situation by fully colliding into the halfback.

Some took to Twitter to blame Notshe for the “hospital pass” that left Nohamba in such a vulnerable position, while others were perplexed as to how Davids had got away without a penalty for taking his opponent out while in the air.

Despite being slow to get back to his feet after the tackle and not returning to the field after half-time, Nohamba proved to be fine following the incident, as Sharks head coach Sean Everitt revealed post-match.

“Nohamba didn’t get injured in that hit, although it did look quite bad,” he said.

“We’ll have another look at that incident, but, at the end of the day, we felt that Jaden [Hendrikse, Sharks reserve halfback] would offer us a little more.

“Sanele hasn’t played for a long time so we didn’t want to push him.

“He’s fine.”

Whether that means Nohamba, who started in his first match for the Sharks since December 20, will retain the No. 9 jersey for the Currie Cup final this weekend remains to be seen.

If anything is certain, though, it’s that Notshe is bound to be in Nohamba’s debt for the foreseeable future.

