6:15pm, 24 January 2021

Fans have taken to Twitter in reaction to a massive tackle in a Currie Cup semi-final that has sent shockwaves across South Africa.

Facing Western Province at Newlands on Saturday, the Sharks emerged 19-9 winners to book a spot in the Currie Cup final against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld this weekend.

However, it was a tackle on Sharks halfback Sanele Nohamba by Western Province wing Angelo Davids that has garnered plenty of attention.

Davids ploughed into Nohamba towards the end of the first half when the latter leapt up and reeled the ball on from above his head following a wayward pass from Sharks No. 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe.

With Nohamba’s ribs exposed, Davids took no mercy as he took full advantage of the situation by fully colliding into the halfback.

Some took to Twitter to blame Notshe for the “hospital pass” that left Nohamba in such a vulnerable position, while others were perplexed as to how Davids had got away without a penalty for taking his opponent out while in the air.

Nohamba getting the worst hospital pass I've seen in a long time ??? — Nick Saban (@CoachOlwethu21) January 23, 2021

Notshe owes Nohamba an apology or this hospital pass????#WPvSHA pic.twitter.com/hLmHpwKZbm — Mbuso Mancotywa (@TheRealMbuso) January 23, 2021

How was Nohamba tackled in the air not a penalty? — Brenden Nel (@BrendenNel) January 23, 2021

Solid hit on Nohamba. But wasn’t that in the air or doesn’t the rule count when it’s a pass? Educate me @LynchCoach — Funani Mabala (@FunerR_8) January 23, 2021

Nohamba in the air yet no penalty? #WPvSHA — RJ (@exterminate67) January 23, 2021

Does Notshe not like Nohamba?? Jeez what was that — Ricky Paul (@Ricky_Paul_C) January 23, 2021

Nohamba got sold and paid the ultimate price?? — PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 19/20!!! (@FayaLinden) January 23, 2021

Poor Nohamba started the game at 1.70m tall. He’s now 85cm after being cut in half. #WPvSHA — Craig Ray (@craigray11) January 23, 2021

Despite being slow to get back to his feet after the tackle and not returning to the field after half-time, Nohamba proved to be fine following the incident, as Sharks head coach Sean Everitt revealed post-match.

“Nohamba didn’t get injured in that hit, although it did look quite bad,” he said.

“We’ll have another look at that incident, but, at the end of the day, we felt that Jaden [Hendrikse, Sharks reserve halfback] would offer us a little more.

“Sanele hasn’t played for a long time so we didn’t want to push him.

“He’s fine.”

Whether that means Nohamba, who started in his first match for the Sharks since December 20, will retain the No. 9 jersey for the Currie Cup final this weekend remains to be seen.

If anything is certain, though, it’s that Notshe is bound to be in Nohamba’s debt for the foreseeable future.