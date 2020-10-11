12:37am, 11 October 2020

With the All Blacks and the Wallabies separated by just five points at the break, the next score was going to be vital. But the All Blacks were once again caught on the backfoot in the opening exchanges after the break, with Damian McKenzie fumbling a kick inside the opening twenty minutes, before a penalty was given at the breakdown.

The Wallabies were playing with momentum, and the three points would’ve changed the game. But the All Blacks got their lifeline – O’Connor missed the penalty.

Three minutes later, the All Blacks made them pay, scoring a try of their own to rub salt into the wound of the missed kick. It was once again a try scored off a brilliance set piece play.

Off a lineout just inside the Wallabies half, the All Blacks appeared to be setting up for a maul when Taylor peeled around the outside, and his opposite followed. With the ball in his hands, an inside ball sent his winger George Bridge into open pastures.

With the ball in two hands, Bridge did enough to draw in any covering Wallabies defenders, but Smith still had plenty of work to do as he ran in support.

One on one with Nic White, the scrumhalf’s up against one another, the Australian appeared to do enough to trip up Smith, but the All Black kept fighting and wrestled his way to the line.

Centurion Michael Hooper came over as a covering defender, but was just too late.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the showing off individual and team brilliance from the All Blacks.

How good & how good too to see & hear sport played in front of a real crowd again -packed?? — Grant Bradburn (@Beagleboy172) October 11, 2020

Very good team try and good finish by Smith — Ali Melaiye (@AMelaiye) October 11, 2020

Forward pass from Bridge to Aaron Smith? No TMO? — M A C A (@Maca1627) October 11, 2020