9:56pm, 18 April 2020

Produced by Onion TV in partnership with RugbyPass and in association with Brisbane Boys College, Series 6 of the award-winning documentary The Season is here, taking you inside one of Australia’s leading rugby nurseries.

ADVERTISEMENT

An unconvincing win against Ipswich Grammar School has the coaching staff concerned about the potential distraction of Old Boys weekend, while the rugby playing musicians prepare for their big night.

Nerves and excitement grip the school community while the countdown continues for the clash against The Southport School. As the big day dawns, the boys’ anxiety is instantly alleviated at kickoff, as 8000 spectators gather for the biggest schoolboy game of the year. And the First XV produce a stunning opening half of attacking rugby.