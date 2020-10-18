12:35am, 18 October 2020

In only his second test match, Caleb Clarke has well and truly announced himself to the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 21-year-old has been phenomenal all afternoon, and has had social media buzzing about his ability which is proving tough for the Wallabies to control.

Clarke has continued to create headaches with plenty of tough and effective runs. With under 20-mintues to play, the winger has run the most metres of any player on the field by 50-metres, having run 138 metres from eight carries.

Equally as impressive, he’s also beaten 10 defenders.

Just a couple of minutes into the second half, a couple of strong runs from the winger contributed to the 10 phases of play which saw Jordie Barrett cross for his second try in two weeks.

But then, four minutes later, it was the All Blacks number 11 who once again stood out, with a moment of individual brilliance. It appeared to be just an ordinary clearance from Wallabies flyhalf James O’Connor, but Clarke made something special out of nothing.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this particular play, he returned the ball with intent, bumping off five defenders on a 40-metre run. After running through the defence of James Slipper and Nic White, most impressively, Clarke managed to somehow stay on his feet near the 22-metre line when five gold jerseys attempted to stop him.

He was eventually pulled down by White, but the damage was well and truly done. The All Blacks had numbers out left, and a nicely weighted pass from Richie Mo’unga to Ardie Savea, saw the hosts attack with a six on one.

Still, Savea had no need to pass and ran in for the All Blacks second try in just under seven minutes.

Running off, Clarke received a standing ovation from the Eden Park crowd, his home venue. It seems that Clarke has a promising future in the All Blacks.

ADVERTISEMENT