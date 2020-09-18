8:25pm, 18 September 2020

Tasman have continued their perfect start to the Mitre 10 Cup with another bonus-point victory.

The Mako smashed Northland 54-21 in Nelson, following their 41-24 opening win over Counties Manukau, with a barrage after halftime sealing the comfortable win.

Leading 19-7 after 45 minutes, Tasman bagged three tries in seven minutes, with Fetuli Paea, Will Jordan and Sevu Reece all crossing the line to rapidly extend the hosts’ advantage to 40-7.

Northland crossed twice but they were merely consolation tries as they couldn’t back up their solid first-up victory over Manawatu.

Reece bagged a hat-trick in what is likely to be his last game for his new province as he prepares to link up with the All Blacks for the Bledisloe Cup tests next month.

It took Reece just three minutes to bag his first try, teaming up with Crusaders and new All Blacks teammate Will Jordan inside the opening three minutes to breach the Taniwha defence.

It's taken just two minutes for Will Jordan and Sevu Reece to make their mark on this match. Catch @TasmanMako v @RugbyNorthland live on @skysportnz NOW!#TASvNOR pic.twitter.com/gOUvXYAAOb — Mitre 10 Cup (@Mitre10Cup) September 18, 2020

Jordan was again on hand to assist Reece’s second try in the second half, with the latter showing off his handling skills to grasp the ball with just one hand.

The third and final try came via a sweeping cut out ball by David Havili from the middle of the park as the Mako pummelled the Northland line to crack the half century mark.

Watch full match highlights below:

“[Competition] points are really important at this time of the season, so getting another bonus point is pleasing,” said Tasman co-coach Andrew Goodman, who was impressed with Reece’s contribution.

“He was electric, popping up everywhere, which is what Sevu does best. If you give him the licence to look for the ball and find the space, he’s pretty outstanding.”

Pundits on Twitter agreed with Goodman’s sentiments, with some labelling Reece’s second try as “outstanding”, while others had previously expressed their eagerness to see him link up with the electric backline talent at Tasman.

These @TasmanMako are on fire!! Outstanding try from Sevu Reece to extend their lead to 38-7 over @RugbyNorthland in @Mitre10Cup — Gav Harper (@Gav_S_Harper) September 18, 2020

Sevu Reece, Mark Telea and Will Jordan in one team? ???#Mitre10Cup — Nkunzi Emyama (@vanderZweyn) September 12, 2020