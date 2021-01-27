11:33am, 27 January 2021

Wasps have confirmed the signing of Ealing Trailfinders tighthead-prop Elliot Millar-Mills, who will join the Gallagher Premiership club at the end of the current season. Millar-Mills will join his sister Harriet at Wasps. The 58-cap England women’s back row is currently with Wasps Ladies.

Millar-Mills has appeared for England Counties. In doing so the 28-year-old prop became the third member of his family to have gained international recognition after his older sisters Bridget and Harriet were respectively capped by Scotland and England.

Before joining Greene King IPA Championship outfit Ealing in 2018, the 121kg prop had spells at Edinburgh in the Guinness PRO14 and Leeds Tykes.

Wasps boss Lee Blackett said: “We are delighted to bring Elliott on board for next season. We have been very impressed by his consistent performances in the Championship over the last couple of seasons.

“We feel he can make the step up to the Premiership and add some strength in depth to our front row options.”

Millar-Mills added: “Wasps is a really exciting club, and I am delighted to be joining a team that is showing so much progression on and off the pitch. They have certainly given opportunities for players to come from the Championship and I hope I can add to that.

“I’d also like to thank Ealing Trailfinders for all they have done for me and I am hoping to leave Vallis Way on a high. I’ve really enjoyed being at Ealing for the last three years. I’d like to thank all the players and staff and I hope we can achieve something special this season.”

Ealing director of rugby Ben Ward wished his prop all the best at the Ricoh Arena. “Elliot has been fantastic for us and he fully deserves this opportunity. He has been a huge asset for us over the last three years and we look forward to seeing his progress in the Premiership.”

