9:20am, 19 October 2020

Wasps’ participation in Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final has been thrown into further doubt with the club confirming that four more players have returned positive tests for Covid-19. Wasps had been forced to cancel training last week after members of both the playing squad and backroom staff tested positive for Covid-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, Wasps’ participation in Saturday’s Twickenham final against Exeter had come under threat, with Bristol Bears – who were crowned European Challenge Cup champions last Friday – in position to replace them should the club be unable to contest the decider.

And Wasps’ chances of getting the all-clear are now in major doubt after the club confirmed four more players have tested positive, bringing the total number of cases to 11 in five days.

In light of the new cases the Wasps squad will not return to training today and have cancelled their scheduled pre-final press conference tomorrow.

A decision on whether they can participate in the Premiership final will be made following a further set of testing tomorrow, the results of which are expected on Wednesday.

A club statement read: “Following an additional round of COVID-19 testing on Saturday, Wasps can confirm that four more members of the playing department have tested positive. Update from Wasps concerning COVID-19 testing…https://t.co/waCm55pD6f — Wasps Rugby (@WaspsRugby) October 19, 2020 ADVERTISEMENT “Those concerned are now self-isolating, as are their close contacts. “After consultation with the medical leads at Premiership Rugby, the RFU and Public Health England, the Club will continue not to train at this stage. A decision on whether the Club will play in Saturday’s Premiership Rugby Final will be made following the results of a further set of testing to be undertaken on Tuesday. “The Club’s COVID-19 contact tracing, measures and protocols, which remain rigorous, will continue to be adhered to. “Exeter Chiefs and Bristol Bears have been made aware of the situation prior to the public release of this information.” ADVERTISEMENT