Wasps have confirmed the signing of 6’6, 124kg second row Myles Edwards. The 24-year-old lock will join from French ProD2 side Oyonnax for the 2020/21 season.

Edwards, born in Handsworth in the West Midlands, only took up rugby at the age of 12, and went on to join the Worcester Warriors development programme.

After just one year at Sixways, Edwards moved to Top 14 side La Rochelle.

He was on the move again after one year with La Rochelle, spending two seasons with Aurillac in the ProD2 before joining Oyannax at the start of the 2019/20 season.

Edwards had made 10 first team appearances for Oyonnax before the French season was brought to a premature end as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The chance to play for such a prestigious club as Wasps is one I couldn’t turn down,” Edwards told Wasps’ official club website.

Wasps recently announced a major coaching shake-up, with interim head coach Lee Blackett moving into the role full-time.

Blackett had stepped up from the position of attack and backs coach in mid-February, when Dai Young ended his nine year reign as director of rugby.

Pete Atkinson has been confirmed as the club’s new head of performance, while Richard Blaze joins as forwards coach from the England women’s team.

“Myles is a hungry young athlete, with a huge amount of potential,” Blackett said of Edwards.