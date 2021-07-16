Wasps add son of former England coach in major coaching overhaul

11:18am, 16 July 2021

Wasps have confirmed the signing of Ed Robinson as their new skills coaching, who has been serving as England’s Interim Skills Coach in recent months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robinson’s addition is part of a major coaching overhaul behind the scenes at the club, with four coaches taking up different roles behind the scenes.

Robinson, the son of former England head coach Andy, is currently Backs Coach at the Jersey Reds, having stepped with England during the Six Nations and in the recent Summer Test series. The 28-year-old has previously coached at Rotherham Titans, Clifton and Loughborough University.

“Lee and the other coaches have been doing a great job at Wasps and I feel very fortunate to have been given the opportunity to join the team,” said Robinson. “I am looking forward to adding what I can to the coaching staff and helping the exciting playing group to grow.”

In addition, Transition, Skills and Breakdown Coach, Matt Everard, has been appointed as Wasps’ new Defence Coach replacing Ian Costello, who has, as announced back in April, re-joined United Rugby Championship side Munster Rugby.

Former Wasps player Everard retired from the game in 2017 to join the club as Academy Coach and was promoted to his current role ahead of the 2019/20 season. Everard contributed to Wasps making the most turnovers in the Premiership last season and the club

Scott Barrow and Richard Beck take over from Everard as part of a new-look first team coaching group for next season, that already includes full-time Scrum Coach Neil Fowkes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barrow will become Wasps’ Backs Transition Coach after the conclusion of his time with Yorkshire Carnegie Academy as their Performance Coach. He is also currently Head Coach at National Two side Sedgley Tigers. The 41-year-old has previous experience coaching Sandbach RFC and King’s School Macclesfield, after a successful playing career with Glasgow Warriors and Carnegie, amongst others. Barrow was also a rugby league player with St Helens, before switching to Rugby Union.

Barrow is joined by Forwards Transition Coach Richard Beck, who makes the switch from his current role as Wasps Academy Coach. Beck joined Wasps Academy from Carnegie ahead of the 2019/20 season, after a 13-year association with the Leeds-based club.

Wasps are also pleased to announce that Alex Davies will be joining the Club’s Academy coaching team as Under 18s Coach. Davies is currently a player-coach at National One side Rosslyn Park. Before that the 34-year-old enjoyed a successful playing career with Plymouth Albion, London Welsh, Ealing Trailfinders, Carnegie and Bath. The goal-kicking fly half and scrum half also represented the Barbarians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wasps confirmed back in January that current Academy Coach Andrea Masi has left the club to take up a coaching role with Benetton Rugby.

On his promotion Everard said: “Lee’s support in developing me over the last four years is something I’m extremely thankful for and has been invaluable. I’m really looking forward to working together with the players on the emotional and physical side of defence – two areas I’m very passionate about.”