Waratahs sign six new players for 2025 including Hurricanes lock

NSW Waratahs have bolstered their star-studded squad for next season with six new signings touching down at Daceyville.

Prop Siosifa Amone and outside back Henry O’Donnell return home to NSW following stints with the Western Force, and are joined by former Melbourne Rebels lock Angelo Smith, hooker Ethan Dobbins and backrower Leafi Talataina.

Amone (13 games), O’Donnell (5 games), Smith (20 games) and Dobbins (6 games) all arrive with Super Rugby Pacific experience under their belts, while O’Donnell and Talataina represented the Junior Wallabies last year.

Meanwhile Australian-born lock Ben Grant is back on home soil after spending the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season with the Hurricanes, preceded by two years with the San Diego Legion.

The six signings kick off the club’s one-week countdown to 2025 memberships going on sale on 16 September.

Each day for the next week the Waratahs will confirm more new signings and fan favourites who have recommitted to the club for 2025.

NSW Waratahs Director Simon Raiwalui Director of Performance said:

“Siosifa, Henry, Angelo, Ethan, Leafi and Ben have all taken very different paths in their Rugby journeys so far. We’re very happy to be able to bring them together as Waratahs. Our goal is to provide an environment where each of them can excel and contribute in a meaningful way to the success of our team next season.”

-Press Release/Waratahs