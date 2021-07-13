Close Notice
Wallabies to play in Canberra as Rugby Championship venues locked in

By AAP
(Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

The Wallabies will play in Canberra for the first time in more than four years when they host Argentina in October as part of the Rugby Championship.

Australia will also face the Pumas at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, in a re-match of their dramatic 15-all draw at the same venue last year.

In other test matches and venues announced on Wednesday, the Wallabies and world champions South Africa will square off at the SCG on September 12.

The test will be the Springboks’ first overseas test match since their Rugby World Cup victory in Japan in 2019.

South Africa skipped last year’s internationals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The confirmation of the three tests finalises the Wallabies’ domestic schedule with Australia to also take on the All Blacks in Perth on Saturday, August 21 and South Africa on Saturday, September 18 in Brisbane.

Wallabies 2021 Rugby Championship/Bledisloe Cup fixtures:

New Zealand v Wallabies, Saturday August 7 at Eden Park, Auckland at 5.05pm AEST*

Wallabies v New Zealand, Saturday August 21 at Optus Stadium, Perth at 9.00pm AEST*

New Zealand v Wallabies, Saturday August 28 at Sky Stadium, Wellington at 5.05pm AEST*

South Africa v Wallabies, Sunday September 12 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney at 3.00pm AEST

Wallabies v South Africa, Saturday September 18 at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane at 3.00pm AEST

Wallabies v Argentina, Saturday September 25 at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle at 7.45pm AEST

Argentina v Wallabies, Saturday October 2 at GIO Stadium in Canberra at 8pm AEST

* – forms part of the 2021 Bledisloe Cup Series

