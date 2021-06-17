Get the latest rugby news direct to your inbox! Get the latest rugby news direct!
Internationals    

Wallabies star Lachlan Swinton set for French series after escaping suspension despite red card

By AAP
(Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Firebrand flanker Lachie Swinton is free for Wallabies selection to face France after escaping a further ban after his send-off in the final round of Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.

Swinton received a red card for an allegedly dangerous cleanout on the Chiefs’ Lachlan Boshier late in the NSW Waratahs’ 40-7 loss last Saturday night.

He was included in the Wallabies squad with coach Dave Rennie hopeful he’d be available for the opening Test at the SCG on July 7.

While a SANZAAR judicial panel found Swinton guilty, they said the offence did not warrant a send-off and imposed no further penalty, expunging the red card.

“The committee found, after careful analysis of World Rugby’s Head Contact Process and Dangerous Cleanout framework, that this contact, while amounting to foul play, was not with a sufficient degree of danger to warrant a red card,” the panel said in a statement.

“The player is therefore free to resume playing and no further sanction will be applied. The red card will be expunged from the player’s record.”

Swinton has remained with the Wallabies in camp on the Gold Coast.

