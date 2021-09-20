Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Wallabies rookie Len Ikitau signs Rugby Australia contract extension

By AAP
(Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Wallabies and Brumbies rising star Len Ikitau has signed a contract extension until the end of 2023.

The 22-year-old centre, who made his test debut against France in July, scored a double in Australia’s memorable 30-17 win over South Africa in their Rugby Championship clash last weekend.

Brisbane raised Ikitau joined the Brumbies before the 2019 Super Rugby season.

He was spotted by Wallabies coach Dave Rennie and brought into the test squad last year, despite less than 80 minutes game time.

Ikitau has since become a regular in the line-up, playing in all seven tests this year, and is set to feature in the 2023 World Cup in France.

“We’re thrilled for Len and his family that he’s committed to Australian rugby until the end of 2023,” Rennie said in a statement on Tuesday.

“He’s a great young talent and a humble young man who’s learning quickly what it takes to be successful at this level.”

The Wallabies are preparing to play Argentina in Townsville this Saturday after two draws with Los Pumas last year.

