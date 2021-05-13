Melbourne will kick off Super Rugby Trans-Tasman on a positive note with playmaker Matt To’omua committing to the Rebels and the Wallabies through to the 2023 World Cup.

The 31-year-old was the Rebels’ best player through Super Rugby AU, which ended in disappointment with the team missing the finals.

The Rugby Union Players Association president, To’omua stepped up into the captaincy role with regular skipper Dane Haylett-Petty sidelined with ongoing concussion symptoms.

Haylett-Petty is considering his playing future after the return of headaches last week following his first match in six months.

Melbourne saw To’omua as a priority signing, particularly with some uncertainty at the club with the resignation of coach Dave Wessels following the completion of Super Rugby AU.

Assistant coach Kevin Foote has taken over the reins for the six-week Trans-Tasman competition, with the Rebels hosting the Blues at AAMI Park on Saturday night.

While the 54-test Wallabies ace could have commanded far more money shifting his career overseas, the Rebels’ business connections have helped keep him in Melbourne.

He is being mentored by Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley.

With a number of his own business interests including a cafe and armed with a MBA, Toomua this week joined the board of Tenpin Bowling Australia.

