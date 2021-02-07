Follow all the action right here on RugbyPass as Wales host Ireland in the opening round of the 2021 Six Nations Championship:
Teams for Wales versus Ireland, Principality Stadium, Sunday, 3pm.
Wales: L Halfpenny (Scarlets); L Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), G North (Ospreys), J Williams (Scarlets), H Amos (Cardiff Blues); D Biggar (Northampton), T Williams (Cardiff Blues); W Jones (Scarlets), K Owens (Scarlets), T Francis (Exeter), A Beard (Ospreys), A W Jones (Ospreys, capt), D Lydiate (Ospreys), J Tipuric (Ospreys), T Faletau (Bath).
Replacements: E Dee (Dragons), R Jones (Ospreys), L Brown (Dragons), W Rowlands (Wasps), J Navidi (Cardiff Blues), G Davies (Scarlets), C Sheedy (Bristol), N Tompkins (Dragons).
Ireland: H Keenan (Leinster); K Earls (Munster), G Ringrose (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster, capt), C Murray (Munster); C Healy (Leinster), R Herring (Ulster), A Porter (Leinster), T Beirne (Munster), J Ryan (Leinster), P O’Mahony (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster).
Replacements: R Kelleher (Leinster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), T Furlong (Leinster), I Henderson (Ulster), W Connors (Leinster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster), B Burns (Ulster), J Larmour (Leinster).
Referee: Wayne Barnes (England).
Recommended
- Alun Wyn Jones and Wayne Pivac press conference | Six Nations 2021
- Andy Farrell and Jonathan Sexton press conference | 2021 Six nations
- Stuart Hogg and Gregor Townsend pre Six Nations press conference | Six Nations 2021
Mailing List
Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.Sign Up Now