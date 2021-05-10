1:16pm, 10 May 2021

South American Rugby President Sebastián Piñeyrua has hit out at Wales for pulling out of their tour of South America and leaving Uruguay without a game.

Uruguay were set to host Wales in Montevideo on July 3rd, but instead, Wayne Pivac’s side have announced they will host Canada on July 3 in Cardiff, before back-to-back games against Argentina on the 10th and 17th at the Principality Stadium.

“These tests replace the scheduled summer tour to Argentina which has had to be cancelled due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty around travel restrictions,” the WRU said in a statement.

“It is disappointing not to have the opportunity to tour Argentina, especially on the back of our 2020 tour to New Zealand being cancelled, but in the current climate it is completely understandable,” said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac. “What is important is we have games and as we have said all along, this summer is a huge opportunity for us. We are delighted and proud to have 10 players selected for the British and Irish Lions, it is reward for all their hard work and we wish them all the best this summer.”

The move has left so-called minnows Uruguay out in the cold.

Piñeyrua, Uruguayan, has hit out at the decision, posting to Twitter: “Uruguay work more than 1 year for that Game on the 3 July. Lions could Tour, but not Wales. Difficult explain reasons to players that are in Bubble since March without a problem?”

The tweet was retweeted by Agustin Pichot, former Pumas’ scrum-half and last year’s World Rugby Chairman candidate.

Piñeyrua has been a vocal critic of World Rugby in the past, especially in relation to the heretofore lax rules around eligibility and ‘project players’. Last year he criticised the organisation for extending Regulation 8, which allowed players to become eligible to play for a country not of their birth provided they were resident for three years.