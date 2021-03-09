10:02am, 09 March 2021

Wales international Shane Lewis-Hughes will miss the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery. The Cardiff Blues flanker is also set to be sidelined for Wales’ summer tour of Argentina if it goes ahead. The Blues have two Guinness PRO14 games left, followed by an inaugural Rainbow Cup competition that will feature South African and PRO14 teams.

And the Welsh region also remain in European Challenge Cup contention, facing a round-of-16 appointment with London Irish next month.

“Shane Lewis-Hughes has been ruled out for the remainder of Cardiff Blues’ season following successful shoulder surgery,” the Blues said in a statement on their official website.

“The back row forward underwent surgery on Monday to stabilise his shoulder and will have a recovery period of five to six months.”

Lewis-Hughes, 23, made his Wales debut in a delayed Guinness Six Nations game against Scotland last October, while he also featured in Autumn Nations Cup defeats to Ireland and England.