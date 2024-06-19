Select Edition

Wales’ Jasmine Joyce set to represent Team GB at third Olympic Games

By PA
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Jasmine Joyce of Great Britain celebrates after crossing for a try during the 2024 Perth SVNS women's match between Australia and Great Britain at HBF Park on January 26, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Wales winger Jasmine Joyce is set to become the first British rugby player to appear at three Olympic Games after being included in Team GB’s sevens squad for Paris 2024.

Joyce, 28, who helped Britain finish fourth at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, and Scotland centre Lisa Thomson are the only non-English players selected in a 12-strong squad. Joyce’s Wales team-mate Kayleigh Powell has been named as one of two reserves, alongside Abi Burton.

Thomson, plus England pair Meg Jones and Emma Uren, will compete at their second Olympics, while 2024 Six Nations leading try-scorer Ellie Kildunne has also been included.

Head coach Ciaran Beattie said: “As you might imagine, it was extremely difficult to name 14 at this stage, as there are so many excellent players who have performed on the World Rugby sevens stage to secure qualification for these Olympic Games.

“We want to be competitive in Paris and approach each match as one that can be won, with the ultimate aim of medalling, at the same time being respectful of the huge quality of other teams.”

Team GB lost out to Canada and Fiji respectively in the bronze-medal matches in Rio and Tokyo.

They qualified for Paris 2024 in June last year by winning gold at the European Games in Krakow, beating hosts Poland 33-0 in the final.

Team GB chef de mission Mark England said: “It was thrilling to watch the women’s team qualify for the Paris Games as Team GB at the Krakow European Games last summer.

“I know that the selection process for the squad was extremely competitive, and I’m delighted to welcome back Olympians Jasmine, Lisa, Emma and Meg, along with eight Olympic debutants.”

The GB men’s team must win gold at the Olympic repechage tournament in Monaco this weekend to secure their place in Paris after losing to Ireland in the European Games final last summer.

England added: “We hope the women’s team will be joined in Paris by the men’s rugby sevens team and wish them well at the World Rugby Sevens Repechage tournament in Monaco.”

Women’s squad: Amy Wilson Hardy, Ellie Boatman, Ellie Kildunne, Emma Uren, Grace Crompton, Heather Cowell, Isla Norman-Bell, Jade Shekells, Jasmine Joyce, Lauren Torley, Lisa Thomson, Meg Jones. Reserves: Abi Burton, Kayleigh Powell.

