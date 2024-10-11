Northern Edition

WXV 2

Wales finish WXV 2 campaign with clinical win over Japan in Cape Town

By Finn Morton
Players of Wales celebrate with a banner after successfully qualifying for the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 following their victory inthe WXV 2 2024 match between Wales and Japan at Athlone Sports Stadium on October 11, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Johan Rynners - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Wales have finished their WXV 2 campaign on a high with a 19-10 win over Japan at Athlone Sports Stadium in Cape Town. It’s a positive end to Wales’ international season after two losses earlier in the tournament.

Wales stunned Australia 31-24 at Rodney Parade in the last fixture before facing the same foe in the WXV 2 opener one week later. But, it was a very different story at DHL Stadium with the Wallaroos recording a dominant 37-5 win on September 28th.

The Welsh looked to bounce back in their round two fixture against Italy, but it couldn’t have started much worse for them with the Azzurri scoring 11 minutes into the contest. Italy ended up taking the win by a slender three-point margin at the end of the 80 minutes.

That set the scene for a grandstand finish for the Welsh. With Japan also searching for their first win of the competition following defeats to hosts South Africa and Scotland, there was always going to be a fair bit of passion and feeling in this contest.

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
0
3
Tries
2
2
Conversions
0
0
Drop Goals
0
152
Carries
136
10
Line Breaks
5
21
Turnovers Lost
16
6
Turnovers Won
10

But, it was one-way traffic during the first term as Nel Metcalfe and Kevin Bevan both crossed for first-half tries. SVSN Series star Jasmin Joyce scored Wales’ third after the break to see them take a 19-nil lead after 43 minutes of play.

While Japan hit back with two tries inside the final 20 minutes, the accuracy of Bevan’s goal-kicking boot saw Cymru avoid a realistic chance of an upset late. Wales held on for a nine-point win which means Japan will play in WXV 3 next time the tournament is held.

This weekend, Australia will take on Scotland to determine the winner of WXV 2. Both teams are undefeated from their two starts to date, but the Scots have never beaten the Wallaroos in an international Test from three meetings.

“Coming off the back of two wins themselves so they’ll be feeling pretty confident and pretty sure in what they’re putting out on the field as well,” Australia captain Michaela Leonard told reporters earlier this week.

“We know they’re a really strong side set-piece wise, being a Northern Hemisphere team, Six Nations, they get a lot of that sort of rugby throughout the year.

“(We) know we’re going to have to sure up some of those areas, particularly around the scrum, from last week, and we expect a really physical game.

“Looking at what we’ve been doing well, definitely looking to continue our kick pressure, our connection and the high speed, high tempo game that we’re wanting to play.”

In other results overnight, Samoa recorded an emphatic 46-15 win over Madagascar. Samoa drew their first game of WXV 3 eight-all with the Netherlands before bouncing back with a big 45-17 victory over Fiji in the second round.

As for WXV 1, Ireland recorded their second win of the three-round competition. The women in green beat the USA by 12-points, which follows their shock win over New Zealand in the opening round and a tough loss to Canada last time out.

Comments

2 Comments
C
CN 8 hours ago

Wales still have some work to do before the 6N and indeed the World Cup next year but it is pleasing to see them developing to look to involve the backs more

B
BC 14 hours ago

Clinical is not a word I would use in relation to Wales women. One try from a charge down, the second from a suspicious forward pass and the third from an interception on their own goal line. Opportunistic more like. Still a win is a win.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 9 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Haha have you been listening to Neil Barnes as well?


The concept is certainly not that, what you think it is, common, follow along better. I would wonder if the top squads aren't able to bolster their squads for another window like what they do now during 6N. And field two separate teams obviously.


If they can do that for say a month of consecutive weeks (maybe the squads are bolstered for a bigger period) of pool play at least then you've immediately negated the problem with any of the other improvements (of which may also negate the problem and the need to play midweed).

595 Go to comments
S
SC 11 minutes ago
All Blacks label gruelling Northern Tour ‘exactly what we need’

Mathis should be nowhere near the All Blacks until he plays a full season of Super Rugby and earns a starting position on his SRP franchise

5 Go to comments
J
JW 16 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

There's probably three sports in Australia that have bigger seasons or packages than LNR Ed.


I also wouldn't really say those ingredient's are "missing" (Japan and America), it's more like they're just not being used at the moment. SR is sadly not in a position to add them yet either, they're on a deadline to having something that is by 2031 for sure though.

595 Go to comments
J
JW 20 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

That was just lazy writing, obviously for my point it is irrelevant, hence why I didn't see the need to state the back round precisely.


If you skimmed over it, the point is that WR is not going to allow a b or c team to be used as the national team in disguise. They will simply promote another nation.


You're on the completely wrong plane, not just because they aren't doing (going to do) what you're criticizing them of.

595 Go to comments
J
JW 27 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

"make any difference" to what?


SA did fine despite those deep structural issues, though, so I don't by you're arguement.

145 Go to comments
J
JW 29 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

So that is why SA didn't join TRC in 2020! It was already too late to help them in 2021. I knew you were talking sheet last time!

145 Go to comments
J
JW 31 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

It would have always been the plan to organise.

145 Go to comments
J
JW 33 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

See Holland discussion if haven't already, it no longer goes by residency, it's by seasons now (still 5).

145 Go to comments
J
JW 35 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Haha yea that was funny wasn't it, them going wow over a normal everyday take in rugby.


I think rugby players in general make the game look so much more nonchalant because possession, percentages, security, isn't as important. A mistake isn't conceding 6 tackles it's immediately having a go at getting possession back. In rugby he misses that and it goes into the hands of the defender who could immediately get smashed by the next guy and turn it over. A high risk play trying to catch it on the finger tips is what they train.

145 Go to comments
J
JW 44 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

In that case holding him back so that the populace don't see his performances until next years Lions tour might be the way to go.


Wouldn't want him to play poorly on this eoty and lose everybody's interest next year. SBW had amazing value as a star but he had at least 2 good years in the NRL before he left to make his name.

145 Go to comments
I
IS 48 minutes ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

You're joking right dmac literally has the best kick regather stat in the all blacks mounga has the worst mounga was not a good player and actually dmac is a very very good 10 and constantly proves that

68 Go to comments
J
JW 50 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Saw that he started at 7 in that big win.

145 Go to comments
J
JW 58 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Or vice versa, RA might get their 30million back.

145 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Tane has sort of tailed off. I think he will need to concentrate on his consistency and sticking to the things he's practising/is taught and control himself within those parameters. I think he started to 'just play' and I think the structure and tempo he gave was the poorer for it.


I doubt he's had 8-9 weeks of high tempo rugby to get through before of course.


The best thing would also be getting an Australian XV team of overseas players back for some fixtures during the Lions tour itself, with those players also playing for their states leading upto it. The benefit of selecting these types of players on a small eoyt tour is mainly just what they can offer the other squad members, not what they can offer the Wallabies against B&I Lions. That needs to change.


Hopefully the finished product can end up at least half as good as this picture suggests it can!


Also, btw, sucks were don't get any NH rugby coverage. At least not yet, it might start up once the season finishes here. Will have to make do with watching the URC games days later on their website.

145 Go to comments
B
BH 1 hour ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

It boggles the mind that biased people like you think that a player who does not provide any try scoring opportunities is better than the one who does but unfortunately didn't finish them off.

68 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

That's a great example that he just needs more time at the International level then. That Cane is outplaying them both through quality rather that quantity will mainly be around his vision on the field.


Like I've said with Ethan earlier, the only way those two are going to improve that in future and full off the plays that Cane does, and did, for their country in the toughest games is through experiencing those moments.


Just was actually just watching some U18 stuff earlier and it's always a good reminder that the number one asset for any rugby playing is vision. It's stark how these kids play differently to the levels above despite all having the same skill sets embedded.

595 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Why thank you, Ed, good to see your turnaround.

595 Go to comments
M
MattJH 3 hours ago
All Blacks label gruelling Northern Tour ‘exactly what we need’

If they want to be conservative they can bring him off the bench against Japan, but realistically he should be starting 7, maybe have cane on the bench behind him just in case for the Japan test.

After that, from England onwards the make up should be

6. Sititi

7. Ollie Mathis

8. Lakai

(Hoskins on the bench).

5 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

That was in England, France and maybe Japan. I'm not sure about "business" but those unions should have been able to make a centralised system work if they had been decisive instead of just leaving it up to the clubs. Too late now.

595 Go to comments
N
NO 3 hours ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

From a pure numbers point of view sure. But football simply does not arouse the passion and emotions that rugby and the Springboks do especially in terms representing the country on the International stage. All South Africans love to see their country win, something which the Springboks have been able to deliver on for the last 30 years and give the country something to celebrate. Sadly the same cannot be said of Bafana Bafana. So sure if you look purely at numbers football could be considered SA's national sport but when it comes to flying the flag for a nation on the world sporting stage then it's rugby by a country mile. Just a matter of perspective in how the term national sport is interpreted.

14 Go to comments
