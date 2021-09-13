Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Wales and Cardiff mourn the loss of Owain Williams

By Paul Smith
Cardiff and Wales' Owain Williams (Getty)

Welsh rugby is mourning the death of once-capped former Cardiff, Bridgend and Glamorgan Wanderers back-row forward Owain Williams at the age of 56.

This news comes three years after the loss of his 63-year-old brother Gareth, the Bridgend, Wales and British and Irish Lions forward.

Owain’s son Teddy, 20, is a promising Cardiff second-row forward who has won Wales age-grade honours while one of his other three children, Henri, is also a rugby player.

Cardiff Rugby life president Peter Thomas paid tribute to the former international flanker who scored a try on international debut as Wales beat Namibia 34-30 in Windhoek.

“The thoughts of everyone at Cardiff Arms Park are with the family and friends of Owain at this incredibly sad time.,” said Thomas.

“His career spanned from the amateur to the professional era and he was always one of the very first names on the team sheet back in 1996, due to his diligence, professionalism and athleticism.

“To this day, Owain is undoubtedly one of the best back-row forwards Cardiff has ever had. He was a wonderful player and person.

“He will be sadly missed by all of us, particularly at such a young age. He was a very special player and was respected by everyone he played with or against.”

Williams made 221 Cardiff appearances over a decade during which his club won two Welsh Cups, the league title and reached the inaugural Heineken Cup final.

During a lengthy career Williams also spent four years at Bridgend in addition to a season playing in Australia for Queensland.

His pace and athleticism saw him excel at sevens in which he captained Wales.

The BBC quote ex-Wales captain Jonathan Davies who described the news of his former team-mate’s passing as “absolutely tragic.”

“What a player he was, only really appreciated by the guys who played with him,” he said.

“A great reader of the game and brilliant in a squad environment with his quick dry wit. My prayers and condolences are with Angie and the boys. RIP Owain.”

