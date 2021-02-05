A vote on whether to suspend relegation from the Gallagher Premiership has been delayed, the Rugby Football Union has announced. The RFU’s council was due to decide on Friday whether the top flight should be temporarily ringfenced to provide clubs with security amid the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposal is for the Premiership to expand to 13 teams to include the winners of this season’s Green King IPA Championship, most likely Saracens.

“Late last night [Thursday] Premiership Rugby requested more time to conclude its consultation with stakeholders. Therefore the vote will now be delayed,” an RFU statement read.

Beaten 31-26 at Kingsholm by Northampton last Saturday, Gloucester head to London Irish this Saturday bottom of the table on seven points, three points behind next-best Worcester after seven rounds of league action. 

