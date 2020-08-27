4:43am, 27 August 2020

Tom de Glanville has quickly shown a penchant for scoring Gallagher Premiership tries, the Bath 20-year-old pouncing for his second five-pointer in consecutive games when he struck at Franklin’s Gardens on Wednesday night.

A son of former England captain Phil, who won a load of trophies with Bath in their 1990s heyday, Tom stepped up from the club’s academy in June to sign his first senior contract and his post-lockdown impact has been exceptional in firing Stuart Hooper’s into the Premiership play-offs positions.

Appearing off the bench in the league last Saturday at Welford Road, he was intuitively on Josh Matavesi’s shoulder to score after the out-half executed an outrageous dummy on halfway that ripped apart the Leicester cover.

He then started for the first time in the Premiership in midweek, Bath returning to East Midlands to add the scalp of Northampton to the one comfortably taken at Leicester just days earlier.

In a tight contest, the intervention of de Glanville around the hour mark was crucial in helping Bath along to their deserved 18-3 win. However, there was a price to be paid for his courage in gunning for the corner to score.

He copped a double hit in the act of scoring, the second contact coming high around the neck from the arm of Rory Hutchinson, and it left him departing the pitch immediatedly for treatment.

Speaking in the aftermath of the win, Bath boss Hooper said about his England U20 graduate: “We are making sure we look after Tom the best we can. He took a hit, and credit to him for scoring the try. But thoughts are with him at the moment.”

An update is now awaited from the club as to the full extent of the injury but Bath can take pride in the determination shown by de Glanville in ensuring he remained in play and cleanly got the touch down for the game’s decisive try, an outcome that gave his club just their second league win at Franklin’s since 2000.

