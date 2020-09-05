10:02am, 05 September 2020

England talisman Owen Farrell is in danger of missing Saracens’ Champions Cup September 19 quarter-final at Leinster after he was red-carded in their Gallagher Premiership defeat to Wasps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saracens were beaten 28-18 at Allianz Park, Farrell’s expulsion on the hour mark by referee Christophe Ridley tipping the balance the way of the high-flying visitors who consolidated their place in the push for the play-offs.

In contrast, the 2019 European and Premiership double champions were left to rue the potential negative impact the sending off of Farrell for a swinging arm will now have on their Champions Cup title defence.

EPCR chairman Simon Halliday reflects on the revised 2020/21 Champions Cup format

Automatically relegated to the Championship for the 2020/21 season, Saracens have been targeting their quarter-final trip to Leinster, the team they beat in the 2019 final in Newcastle.

However, it now looks like Saracens will come to Dublin without Farrell lining out in direct opposition to Johnny Sexton, the Leinster talisman who on Friday night guided his team into another Guinness PRO14 final with a win over Munster.

"It's a really bad one… I can't defend that." Owen Farrell was shown a red card against Wasps for this tackle on Charlie Atkinson… Lawrence Dallaglio considers the implications for Saracens AND England. pic.twitter.com/xZuOfEZK9E — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) September 5, 2020

There has long been a debate about the legality of Farrell’s tackling style, with many fearing he was always likely to pay a heavy price at some stage for his robust approach. That now appears to have happened following his illegal high tackle on Wasps’ Charlie Atkinson and he will face a disciplinary hearing on foot of his red card in London.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on Twitter about the incident, former England out-half Andy Goode wrote: “Shocking swinging arm from Owen Farrell and deserved a red card. Decent ban coming too, I talked about his tackle technique on @TheRugbyPod previously and it was a case of when this happened not if…”

Bristol boss wasn't happy with one particular incident involving his Fijian at Sixwayshttps://t.co/h87M0FFhib — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) September 5, 2020