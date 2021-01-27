Jaco Peyper will join a select group of referees who have taken charge of five Currie Cup finals.
He will be the referee when the Bulls welcome the Sharks to Pretoria on Saturday, for the grand finale of South Africa’s flagship domestic competition.
Peyper will have assistant referees AJ Jacobs and Griffin Colby in support on either side of the field, while Marius van der Westhuizen will serve as the Television Match Official.
Another experienced match official, Rasta Rasivhenge, has been named as the reserve referee for the match.
Only four referees have held the whistle in five or more Currie Cup finals.
They are André Watson (seven), Jonathan Kaplan (six), Steve Strydom (six) and Freek Burger (five).
Peyper first took charge of a Currie Cup Final in 2012 and four years later he struck a golden stretch, taking charge of the 2016, 2017 and 2018 finals respectively.
This will mark Peyper’s first Currie Cup final at Loftus Versfeld, after having been the man in the middle in finals in Durban, Cape Town, and Bloemfontein previously.
Currie Cup final: Bulls v Sharks
Date: Saturday, 30 January 2021
Time: 15h00 local
Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria
Referee: Jaco Peyper
Assistant Referees: AJ Jacobs and Griffin Colby
TMO: Marius van der Westhuizen
Reserve Referee: Rasta Rasivhenge
