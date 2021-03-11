French offensive weapon Virimi Vakatawa will start against England in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations match against France at Twickenham, after making his return to the starting side after an injury layoff.

Vakatawa is one of four changes to the French from the side which beat Ireland in Dublin three weekends ago.

Vakatawa was ruled out of action in January. Romain Ntamack is also set to make his return to the side, should head coach Fabien Galthie spring him from the bench.

Utility forward Bernard Le Roux misses out with a muscle strain and is replaced in the engine rooms by Romain Taofifenua.

Damian Penaud replaces Gabin Villiere on the wing. Toulon revealed that the Villiere is to undergo surgery on his handy following an injury sustained against Racing 92 in the Top 14.

Meanwhile England have named Max Malins at full-back in place of Elliot Daly.

