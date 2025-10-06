Kyle Steyn: 'I don’t really know what to say, to be honest'

Glasgow Warriors captain Kyle Steyn was left dumbfounded by his side’s loss on the road to Italian URC heavyweights Benetton over the weekend.

It was a dramatic finish in Treviso, with super sub Rhyno Smith landing a 40-metre drop goal with the last kick of the game to earn Benetton a 16-14 victory over the Scottish visitors.

The home team’s international flanker Michele Lamaro commented: “It was a great game.

“We stuck together and we got the win. It’s massively important.

“It’s the first win with the new coaching staff and we really needed that. I am really happy and couldn’t be more pleased with what the boys did on the field.”

Understandably, there were very different emotions from Glasgow skipper Steyn when he was interviewed post-match.

“I don’t really know what to say, to be honest,” declared the winger.

“I was really proud of our effort in the first half with the intensity we played at.

“I don’t really know how we have lost that game.

“Benetton fought back well in front of their fans, but we have got to find a way to be better. We had moments where we could have scored and put it to bed, but we just didn’t do that.”

It was a clean sweep for Italian URC sides in Round 2.

In the only Sunday fixture, Zebre Parma made it two wins from two this season with some more late drama. It looked like Morne Brandon had won it for the Lions in the 74th minute, before a try in the final moments from Matteo Nocera, converted by Martin Roger Farias, saw the Italian side claim a second successive win.