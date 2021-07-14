United Rugby Championship partners with Roc Nation

4:34am, 14 July 2021

The new United Rugby Championship (URC) competition has revealed that it is to engage in a strategic consulting partnership with Roc Nation, rap artist Jay Z’s American-based entertainment company.

It’s the latest in Roc Nations’ forays into the sport, following on from their increasing involvement in South African rugby union. Their new partnership with the URC – the latest iteration of the PRO14 that will include four South African sides – will see their influence on the branding of the sport increase.

Both parties say the new partnership ‘strives to provide a platform that embraces and celebrates difference, capturing the imagination of the next generation of rugby fans and talent.’

A statement says: “With both brands built on a strong notion of entertainment, the partnership has been designed to drive innovation, community and integrity, reaching new audiences via purpose-driven initiatives and creative activation.

“The relationship will add value to current and future commercial partnerships through innovative ideas and Global amplification. Roc Nation will assist in the development of a Player Advisory Group, offering players a seat at the table to voice opinion and share their views on the promotion and marketing of the game.”

Martin Anayi, CEO of The United Rugby Championship said: “Roc Nation is at the cutting edge of sports, entertainment and culture, and we believe there’s no better partner to help us reach new audiences and develop new experiences for fans. We are looking forward to this partnership helping us achieve our ambitions of becoming a strong, purpose-led league where players and fans can have a voice and an influence.

“With an unparalleled network in the world of entertainment and a track record in building strong connections between sporting heroes and their communities this is an opportunity to build towards the ambitious future we have for the United Rugby Championship. We believe that rugby holds a unique inspirational quality and alongside Roc Nation our goal is to inspire the next generation of players and fans from all walks of life to keep growing the game.”

Michael Yormark, Co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified, added: “Roc Nation is thrilled to embark on this unique partnership with the United Rugby Championship, as they kick start an exciting new chapter in their history, guided by a clear blueprint for success. ”

The United Rugby Championship is a global club rugby league where 16 teams from five powerhouse nations compete across two hemispheres to become the URC champion. The URC is made up of four teams from Ireland, four from South Africa, four from Wales, two from Italy and two from Scotland.