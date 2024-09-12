Northern Edition

International

Two key players return for Wallabies’ bid to win back Bledisloe Cup

By Finn Morton
Fraser McReight of Australia looks on during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Australia and Fiji at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on September 17, 2023 in Saint-Etienne, France. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Queensland Reds duo Fraser McReight and Hunter Paisami are back in the mix for the Wallabies as they prepare for next weekend’s opening Bledisloe Cup Test against the All Blacks at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

McReight was one of the clear standouts for Australia during their opening few Tests of the year before the openside flanker fractured his hand. The backrower missed the two Tests against South Africa on home soil, and also the two-Test trip to Argentina.

The inclusion of Paisami in the Wallabies’ 36-man squad is another massive boost for coach Joe Schmidt, with the midfielder recovering from a knee injury. Paisami started the first five Tests of the year before picking up the knock in the loss to the Springboks in Perth.

Coach Schmidt has otherwise named a relatively consistent squad, with Olympian Corey Toole and inside centre David Feliuai the only two uncapped players in the squad. Carlo Tizzano and Hamish Stewart are among the relatively new debutants who have retained their spots.

There is still a significant injury list with 10 players unavailable for selection. Wing Filipo Daugunu, hooker David Porecki and the team’s original captain in 2024, Liam Wright, are among those listed in the Wallabies’ press release.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
0
Draws
0
Wins
5
Average Points scored
20
36
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
40%

The group will assemble in Sydney on Sunday before taking on the All Blacks next Saturday afternoon. They’ll then make the trip across the ditch for the second Bledisloe Cup Test at Wellington’s Sky Stadium on September 28.

“After getting a much-needed win in the first Test, then making a good start in the second Test, we had a very disappointing final 40 minutes in Argentina,” coach Joe Schmidt said in a statement.

“The upcoming Bledisloe Test in Sydney offers a great opportunity to turn that poor finish around in front of what looks like being another big home crowd.”

The Wallabies haven’t held the Bledisloe Cup since 2002 but they’ll look to make history this year. But to win back the giant Cup, they’ll need to win both Test matches against their traditional rivals.

Forwards (19)
Allan Alaalatoa (#896, West Harbour Juniors)
Angus Bell (#940, Hunters Hill Rugby Club)
Josh Canham (#987, Harlequin Junior Rugby Club)
Matt Faessler (#969, USQ Saints)
Nick Frost (#953, Hornsby Lions)
Langi Gleeson (#960, Harbord Harlequins)
Tom Hooper (#964, Bathurst Bulldogs)
Isaac Kailea (#975, Harlequin Junior Rugby Club)
Fraser McReight (#937, Albany Creek Brumbies)
Josh Nasser (#979, Easts Rugby (Brisbane))
Brandon Paenga-Amosa (#918, Southern Districts)
Tom Robertson (#898, Dubbo Kangaroos)
Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (#914, Randwick)
James Slipper (#843, Bond Pirates)
Carlo Tizzano (#982, University of Western Australia)
Taniela Tupou (#917, Brothers Rugby)
Rob Valetini (#929, Harlequin Junior Rugby Club)
Jeremy Williams (#973, Wahroonga Tigers)
Harry Wilson (#933, Gunnedah Red Devils)

Backs (17)
Ben Donaldson (#962, Clovelly Eagles)
David Feliuai (uncapped, Sunnybank Dragons)
Josh Flook (#972, Brothers Rugby)
Jake Gordon (#925, Canterbury Juniors)
Len Ikitau (#944, Tuggeranong Vikings)
Max Jorgensen (#984, Balmain Wolves)
Andrew Kellaway (#943, Hunters Hill Rugby Club)
Marika Koroibete (#913, Nasinu Secondary School, Fiji)
Noah Lolesio (#934, Tuggeranong Vikings)
Tom Lynagh (#977, University of Queensland)
Tate McDermott (#936, Flinders Rugby Club)
Hunter Paisami (#932, Harlequin Junior Rugby Club)
Dylan Pietsch (#978, Leeton Phantoms)
Hamish Stewart (#986, Toowoomba Bears)
Corey Toole (uncapped, Wagga Waratahs)
Nic White (#875, Maitland Blacks)
Tom Wright (#939, Clovelly Eagles)

Unavailable for Selection
Kurtley Beale
Charlie Cale
Filipo Daugunu
Harry Johnson-Holmes
Bayley Kuenzle
Rob Leota
Lachlan Lonergan
David Porecki
Blake Schoupp
Liam Wright

