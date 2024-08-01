Twelve All Blacks released from Rugby Championship squad

Twelve players in the All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship have been released to play provincial rugby this weekend, a week before the first Argentina Test.

Most of the players will play before the weekend, with five of the six teams receiving All Blacks playing Bunnings NPC on Friday.

Tasman Mako have been boosted with four key players, David Havili, Will Jordan, Ethan Blackadder and Noah Hotham, who will travel to Christchurch to play Southland.

In the game between two Chiefs-aligned provinces, Taranaki will receive Josh Lord while Bay of Plenty will have former All Black captain Sam Cane and Pasilio Tosi.

Newly capped centre Billy Proctor will line up for Wellington against Manawatu, while Caleb Clarke will play for Auckland against Counties after announcing a new one-year deal with NZR and the Blues.

On Saturday afternoon Ofa Tu’ungafasi will play for Northland against North Harbour, who have All Black rookie Wallace Sititi.

The All Blacks squad will re-assemble on Sunday August 4 at NZCIS in Wellington ahead of the first Test at Sky Stadium on August 10.

