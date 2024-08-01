Twelve All Blacks released from Rugby Championship squad
Twelve players in the All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship have been released to play provincial rugby this weekend, a week before the first Argentina Test.
Most of the players will play before the weekend, with five of the six teams receiving All Blacks playing Bunnings NPC on Friday.
Tasman Mako have been boosted with four key players, David Havili, Will Jordan, Ethan Blackadder and Noah Hotham, who will travel to Christchurch to play Southland.
In the game between two Chiefs-aligned provinces, Taranaki will receive Josh Lord while Bay of Plenty will have former All Black captain Sam Cane and Pasilio Tosi.
Newly capped centre Billy Proctor will line up for Wellington against Manawatu, while Caleb Clarke will play for Auckland against Counties after announcing a new one-year deal with NZR and the Blues.
On Saturday afternoon Ofa Tu’ungafasi will play for Northland against North Harbour, who have All Black rookie Wallace Sititi.
The All Blacks squad will re-assemble on Sunday August 4 at NZCIS in Wellington ahead of the first Test at Sky Stadium on August 10.
All Black second row Brodie Retallick joins Jim Hamilton for the latest episode of Walk the Talk, touching on life in Japan, RWC 2023 and the future of All Black rugby. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV
Based on form they should have released JB and Reiko
to learn how to pass and, in the case of JB, tackle as well. Our worst midfield in 50 years.
That’ll get a few punters through the gates. Actually keen to see if NPC gets more interest from the fans this year.
The quality of SR was excellent, a lot of the negativity around the game (except for bidwell/rattue/Reason/other people who hate rugby but write about it for some reason) has gone with Foster, and the All Blacks are 3-0.
Looking forward to seeing the mighty Bay Of Plenty wipe the floor with all who (rightly) tremble before them.