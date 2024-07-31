No Fraser McReight but key players return as Wallabies prepare for Boks

In what has come as a major blow for the Wallabies ahead of The Rugby Championship, flankers Fraser McReight and Liam Wright will miss both Test matches against South Africa after being ruled out with injuries.

The Wallabies have unveiled their 36-man squad to take on the two-time defending Rugby World Cup champions in Brisbane and Perth, with six uncapped players making the team including Olympian Corey Toole and Carlo Tizzano.

Toole, 24, has long been considered a Wallaby-in-waiting but the speedster was not selected in the squad for the July series after being given the nod to represent Australia at the Olympics. The ACT Brumbies flyer was impressive as the Aussies finished fourth.

Tizzano, also 24, is another player to watch. The Western Force backrower has been an absolute weapon on the defensive side of the ball for a few years now, with the University of Western Australia product working tirelessly around the park.

Two-time John Eales Medallist Marika Koroibete is the first overseas-based player to make an Australian squad this year but others including Will Skelton have not been selected. In another big boost, Angus Bell has been named to return.

“There was plenty of discussion among the coaches but we’re hoping that the squad selected will embrace the challenge of playing South Africa over the next fortnight or so,” coach Joe Schmidt said in a statement.

“We know there’s a lot of hard work to do ahead of those Test matches and we’re looking forward to getting back together as a group on Saturday and rolling up our sleeves again.

“The players enjoyed the vocal support we received during the July Tests, and they will be looking to earn continued public support over the coming weeks.”

The squad that’s made up of 19 forwards and 17 backs will assemble in Brisbane on Saturday before taking on the Springboks at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on August 10.



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Average Points scored 21 25 First try wins 60% Home team wins 60%

Australia will then travel from the east to the west coast for another clash with the world champions. They’ll host the Boks at Perth’s Optus Stadium on August 17.

Wallabies squad to take on the Springboks in two Tests

Forwards

Allan Alaalatoa (#896, West Harbour Juniors), Angus Bell (#940, Hunters Hill Rugby Club), Angus Blyth (#974, Casuarina Beach Rugby Club), Matt Faessler (#969, USQ Saints), Nick Frost (#953, Hornsby Lions), Tom Hooper (#964, Bathurst Bulldogs), Isaac Kailea (#975, Harlequin Junior Rugby Club), Josh Nasser (#979, Easts Rugby (Brisbane)), Zane Nonggorr (#966, Gold Coast Eagles), Billy Pollard (#958, Lindfield Junior Rugby Club), Luke Reimer (uncapped, Lindfield Junior Rugby Club), Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (#914, Randwick), James Slipper (#843, Bond Pirates), Carlo Tizzano (uncapped, University of Western Australia), Taniela Tupou (#917, Brothers Rugby), Seru Uru (uncapped, Wests Rugby Club), Rob Valetini (#929, Harlequin Junior Rugby Club), Jeremy Williams (#973, Wahroonga Tigers), Harry Wilson (#933, Gunnedah Red Devils)

Backs

Filipo Daugunu (#931, Wests Rugby Club), Ben Donaldson (#962, Clovelly Eagles), Josh Flook (#972, Brothers Rugby), Jake Gordon (#925, Canterbury Juniors), Len Ikitau (#944, Tuggeranong Vikings), Max Jorgensen (uncapped, Balmain Wolves), Andrew Kellaway (#943, Hunters Hill Rugby Club), Marika Koroibete (#913, Nasinu Secondary School, Fiji*), Noah Lolesio (#934, Tuggeranong Vikings), Tom Lynagh (#977, University of Queensland), Tate McDermott (#936, Flinders Rugby Club), Hunter Paisami (#932, Harlequin Junior Rugby Club), Dylan Pietsch (#978, Leeton Phantoms), Hamish Stewart (uncapped, Toowoomba Bears), Corey Toole (uncapped, Wagga Waratahs), Nic White (#875, Maitland Blacks), Tom Wright (#939, Clovelly Eagles)

Unavailable for selection

Kurtley Beale, Langi Gleeson, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Bayley Kuenzle, Rob Leota, Lachlan Lonergan, Fraser McReight, David Porecki, Blake Schoupp, Liam Wright