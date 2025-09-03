Tumultuous year with Exeter sees new twist for Ali Hepher after axing

Ali Hepher has rejoined Exeter Chiefs in an academy performance coach role within club’s development pathway following his exit in May.

Following a tumultuous season, which began with Hepher head coach of the Chiefs, before changing to backs coach, then eventually parting ways with the club after 16 years in May having been suspended from his role in April, the 50-year-old is back in Devon.

Hepher will work on the coach and skills development of the Chiefs academy, as well as the talent identification process.

“Personally, I’m really pleased to have Ali on board in this new role which encompasses him working on the coaching and skills development of our young players from aged 16 onwards,” Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter said.

“Ali will also have input on the talent identification for our pre-16 academy cohort. He’ll work alongside our academy coaches to ensure the development of those players through our system and create a smooth transition for them into our senior set-up.

“It’s a role I am very keen for Ali to take up this season. I think it allows us to get some top quality, very experienced coaching into our academy group, both for coach education and to keep a close eye on our best young players coming through.

“We want them to get attention in all the key fundamentals of how to play. Not just the skills of how to catch, pass and tackle but that ability to read the game and decipher how things are going to unfold.

“Also, it’s about ensuring they know how to be a professional rugby player from a very young age, to understand the standards you must set and the challenges you’re going to face.

“I think this is a very positive step for us in terms of developing Exeter players for the future.”

Chairman and chief executive Tony Rowe added: “Ali was a vital part of our coaching team in a prolonged period of success for the club. Having spoken to Rob, I felt this role was key to the future advancement of our squad and the experience that Ali would bring is considerable. So, I am glad to welcome him back to Chiefs and I look forward to seeing the positive impact he has on our player pathway.”