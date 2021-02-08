5:18am, 08 February 2021

Logovi’i Mulipola will be staying at Newcastle Falcons the club have confirmed, despite French side Grenoble revealing him as a new signing last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Samoan tighthead has signed a two-year contract that will see him stay Tyneside until at least 2023.

The vastly-experienced Samoan international has made 41 appearances for the Falcons since joining from Leicester Tigers in the summer of 2018.

Director of rugby Dean Richards said: “Logo continues to perform at a consistently high standard, and it’s great news that he will be with us for another two seasons.

“His ability to play on either side of the front row is very useful, he has really helped anchor our scrum this season and he makes a nuisance of himself around the park.

“He’s a great character around the place who is very popular with team-mates and supporters alike, so it’s fantastic that he will be remaining in Newcastle to help our continued growth as a club.”

Last week Grenoble claimed to have signed the giant prop.

ADVERTISEMENT

?? Trois nouveaux "Rouge & Bleu" intégreront le FCG pour la saison 21/22 pic.twitter.com/ybj5HsJnyr — FC Grenoble Rugby (@FCGrugby) February 4, 2021

It had been reported in France earlier this month that Mulipola had signed for the ProD2 side, reports that prompted Richards to refute the claims last week: “I spoke to him yesterday [Tuesday] and he said he hasn’t signed anywhere. You know as well as I do that boys put things out there and they try either to speculate or force people hands by saying they have signed or are going to sign. I never look at the speculation and always speak to the individual. That is how I deal with it.”

Capped 33 times by his country, including two Rugby World Cups, Mulipola has started all seven of the Falcons’ Gallagher Premiership games this season.