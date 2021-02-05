9:50am, 05 February 2021

Grenoble have claimed that they have signed Samoan tighthead Lologovi’i Mulipola, just a day after Newcastle Falcons Director of Rugby Dean Richards stated the prop hadn’t signed for anyone.

It was reported last week in France that the giant prop had signed for the ProD2 side, reports that prompted Richards to refute the claims on Wednesday: “I spoke to him yesterday [Tuesday] and he said he hasn’t signed anywhere. You know as well as I do that boys put things out there and they try either to speculate or force people hands by saying they have signed or are going to sign. I never look at the speculation and always speak to the individual. That is how I deal with it.

“You have to work out your budgets and working out what is going to happen next year is almost impossible because things change from one day to another. We are looking at the here and now with one eye on the future. You tend to look two years ahead in terms of contracts and squads.”

However, Grenoble claimed on Thursday that Mulipola was one of three signings on Twitter, along with Thomas Fortunel and Romain Barthelemy.

?? Trois nouveaux "Rouge & Bleu" intégreront le FCG pour la saison 21/22 pic.twitter.com/ybj5HsJnyr — FC Grenoble Rugby (@FCGrugby) February 4, 2021

The club, who currently sit in 9th place in the ProD2, also officially unveiled Arnaud Heguy as their new forwards coach at the same media conference.

Newcastle did not wise to make a comment when one was requested by RugbyPass. Mulipola starts at tighthead for the Falcons this weekend against Exeter Chiefs at Kingston Park.

NEWCASTLE FALCONS TEAM

15 Joel Hodgson

14 Adam Radwan

13 George Wacokecoke

12 Matias Orlando

11 Ben Stevenson

10 Brett Connon

9 Louis Schreuder

1 Trevor Davison

2 George McGuigan

3 Logovi’i Mulipola

4 Greg Peterson

5 Marco Fuser

6 Sean Robinson (captain)

7 John Hardie

8 Philip van der Walt

Replacements

16 Jamie Blamire

17 Kyle Cooper

18 Mark Tampin

19 Darren Barry

20 Connor Collett

21 Sam Stuart

22 Gareth Owen

23 Cooper Vuna