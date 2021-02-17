Sale academy graduate Tommy Taylor is heading back to the club for the 2021/22 season after agreeing to a three-year deal to leave Gallagher Premiership rivals Wasps this summer. Taylor spent five five seasons at the Manchester club before switching to Coventry in 2016.

Having graduated from the same academy crop as Ross Harrison, Will Addison, and Mike Haley, Taylor made over 90 appearances Sale while he also was capped at Test level by England, featuring against Wales just prior to his move to Wasps. 

The 29-year-old has since gone on to play 80 matches for Wasps but he will now add to Alex Sanderson’s front row options for next season. “After five great years at Wasps, I’m really happy to be returning home to the club where I began my career,” he said.

“It’s really exciting to be returning home, to a club that’s both familiar, yet has developed substantially over the past few years. I’m excited to test myself in a new environment and I’ve no doubt that it’s the right decision both professionally and personally for me and my young family.

“It has been an honour to play for such a great club. I would like to thank everyone at Wasps for helping me develop as a player, on and off the pitch over the past few years. Looking back over my five years at the club, I have so many great memories and I have made some lifelong friendships. I am looking forward to finishing my time here on a high.”

Wasps boss Lee Blackett added: “I would like to say thank you to Tommy for all his effort during his time at the club. We will always remember Tommy for being someone who gave absolutely everything for his club every time he stepped onto the field.

“He has been a great teammate and a pleasure to coach, and we would all like to wish him, Lucy and Archer all the best for the future.”

