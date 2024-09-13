Northern Edition

Gallagher Premiership

TNT Sports snap up ex-England players after loss of Stuart Hogg

By Liam Heagney
Stuart Hogg on TNT Sports duty (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Stuart Hogg's return to playing following a short-lived retirement has resulted in TNT Sports adding Danny Care and Chris Ashton, the ex-England international duo, to their roster for their upcoming 2024/25 rugby coverage.

It was July 2023 when Hogg quit playing with immediate effect, calling time on his original plan to retire following the Rugby World Cup with Scotland in France. He was soon unveiled as a TNT Sports rugby pundit but was marked absent for the latter stages of last season’s TV coverage.

Despite ongoing issues in his domestic life, which resulted in another court appearance last Tuesday, Hogg has now come out of retirement as a player and was a try-scorer last weekend for Montpellier on his Top 14 debut.

In the meantime, TNT Sports have pressed on without him and ahead of a 2024/25 season where they will broadcast 135 matches live on its channels and platforms – including the Autumn Nations Series – they have added Care and Ashton to its list of pundits.

A statement read: “TNT Sports’ on-screen team this season will feature two luminaries of English rugby. Alongside his playing duties, the Harlequins legend, with over 100 caps for England; Danny Care.

Stuart Hogg facing stalking charges against a second woman – report

Last weekend’s maiden run in Montpellier’s 22-26 home loss to Lyon was followed by his arrest on Tuesday morning back in Scotland for breaching of bail conditions, a situation that was followed by getting charged for new offences when he appeared in court later in the day.

“Plus, in a more prominent role, the top try scorer in English Premiership history; Chris Ashton, will also feature offering expert analysis and insight as the season unfolds. They will be alongside some of the finest minds and distinctive voices in rugby.

“Newer members of the on screen and behind mic team include David Flatman, Emma Dodds, Jamie Lyall and Claire Thomas, plus the experienced regular faces and voices such as Craig Doyle, Orla Chennaoui, Ugo Monye, Sarra Elgan, Ben Kay, Sam Warburton, Austin Healey, Lawrence Dallaglio, Emily Scarratt, Brian O’Driscoll, Alistair Eykyn and Nick Mullins.

“Coverage of the Premiership Rugby season starts on Friday, September 20, with a repeat of last year’s final as champions Northampton Saints travel to The Rec to play Bath Rugby (KO 19:45, TNT Sports and discovery+). On the same evening, Newcastle Falcons host the Bristol Bears (KO 19:45, discovery+).”

