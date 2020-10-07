6:51am, 07 October 2020

Worcester have issued their response after Premiership Rugby confirmed that it had cancelled Wednesday match at Sale following eight more positive tests for Covid among the Sharks.

The fixture was initially thrown into jeopardy after it emerged that 19 Sale players and staff had tested positive for the virus. That resulted in the game, originally scheduled for Sunday, being moved to Wednesday subject to further testing.

That rearrangement has now fallen by the wayside after the number of positive tests in the Sale camp rose to 27 following an additional eight more positives.

It resulted in Sale forfeiting the match and Premiership Rugby awarding a 20-0 win to Worcester, with the Warriors given five league points.

The Worcester statement read: “Warriors welcome Premiership Rugby’s decision to cancel tonight’s Gallagher Premiership match against Sale Sharks at the AJ Bell Stadium.

“This is the right outcome for the safety of all players, staff and officials involved although we do have sympathy for Sale that such an important match has been decided in this way.

“Sadly, we are playing rugby in the middle of a pandemic and in unprecedented circumstances. While it is desirable to retain the integrity of all competitions as much as possible, ultimately the health and safety of all involved has to be the absolute priority.

“We would like to thank Sale and Premiership Rugby for being understanding of our concerns and working closely with us to ensure the safety of everyone concerned.

“Now we know that our own players are not at any increased risk, our thoughts are with those at Sale and Northampton Saints who have tested positive for COVID-19. We wish them all a speedy recovery and hope that no further cases are reported.

“Hopefully the remainder of the season can be completed safely and securely to provide a fitting finale on the pitch.”

