'This is my home': Brett Connon commits to Newcastle Falcons

Newcastle Falcons fly-half Brett Connon has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

The 27-year-old Falcons academy product has made 106 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring 523 points, after making his debut in 2016.

The new deal comes a week after the Falcons announced the signing of Leicester Tigers fly-half Kieran Wilkinson ahead of next season, which will provide consultant director of rugby Steve Diamond with options.

Diamond will see some of his brightest prospects leave Kingston Park at the end of the season though, with current fly-half Louie Johnson set to join Saracens.

While it has been a tough season for the Falcons, who are yet to win a Gallagher Premiership match this season with one round remaining, the former Ireland U20 international is relishing having a full pre-season under Diamond.

“First things first, this is my home,” Connon said.

“It’s the team I used to come and watch as a kid and the club I’ve been involved with as a player for more than a decade.

“I came here as a real youngster but I’ll be one of the older heads next season, so hopefully I’ll be able to bring some leadership and experience as well as pushing on with developing my own game.

“We’ve got a good core group of boys who have been here for a long time and want this club to change for the better, and it’s brilliant to be a part of that.

“It’s been good so far under Dimes, even though results haven’t gone our way. Obviously it’s tough for him coming in mid-season, and we’ll benefit massively from having a full summer under his guidance. There’s a core group here who really care about the place and want to push things forward, and it’s clear that Dimes is in full alignment with that.”

Diamond added: “I’m really glad that Brett has decided to stay with us because he did have some other options.

“I think he’s a good player, he knows how to control a game and he has played a century of matches for the Falcons, scoring a load of points.

“He’s not far off coming into that bracket of being a really good Premiership player if he carries on with the progress he’s showing. His work ethic is great, he’s really communicative on the field and around the training environment, and he’s working hard with his goal kicking.

“You want all of those things from a fly-half, and he’s a local lad who has been here since the age of 13 or 14. I want people like Brett to stay with us because that’s how you properly build a club, and it’s great that he’s committed to the Falcons for another two seasons.”