'There is only one team that can score the amount of tries that we do'

2:33pm, 21 June 2021

Head coach Gareth Baber believes his Fiji sevens team can overcome their lack of international rugby by proving they are still the most dangerous force in the sport when they take part in the 2021 PacificAus Sports Oceania Rugby Sevens in Townsville starting on Friday.

Fiji are up against hosts Australia in their opening game and also face New Zealand and an Oceania select side in their only tournament before they defend the Olympic Games gold medal in Tokyo.

Baber said: “Without possession, if we can get the elements right and create pressure without the ball, I know that there is only one team in the world that can score the amount of tries that we do with the least number of rucks and least number of passes.

“Particularly with the skills we have naturally in our game, there is a plan to play our game with ease and clarity on the field to do what we have to do. There has been a lot going on back home like the pandemic over the last few months and I am pleased that the boys have chosen to think of their families and just put one foot in front of the other.

“They know the challenge ahead is an exciting one and they get back to playing international rugby and get back to do what they love doing. These young players are really good when it comes to on and off field behaviour or training. They have been working really hard and I know they will surely shine during the three-day competition”

The Fiji team is captained by the outstanding Jerry Tuwai who is relishing the chance to play in a tournament before heading to Japan. “It’s been long and everyone one of us are looking forward to playing Australia and New Zealand, whom we last faced in the World Rugby Sevens Series a year ago,” said Tuwai. “I think all the boys have been training really well for the past few months and we are excited for the Oceania 7s and it will be a good ground for us to try and put together a team that will contest and play in Tokyo.

“It is really important for all of us, as the experienced players who have been playing in the series have been out for about a year now and I think playing against teams like New Zealand and Australia that have been playing with us in the series it will be a really good test and an opportunity for us to put together a team that can defend the gold medal in Olympic Games.”

